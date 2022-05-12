“Jrue Holiday channeled his inner Michael Jordan by taking Marcus Smart’s DPOY personally”: NBA Twitter lauds the Bucks star for his clutch defensive plays to secure the Game 5 win vs Celtics

Jrue Holiday had two big defensive plays – a clutch block, and a steal – in the final 10 seconds of the 4th period to help the Bucks steal a Game 5 win from the Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks, despite trailing by 14 points in the 4th quarter, managed to successfully mount a come-from-the-back Game 5 win over the Celtics. Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dominant 40-point, 11-rebound double-double, the reigning champions grabbed a 110-107 victory to lead 3-2 in this Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series.

However, it was Jrue Holiday who sealed the win for Mike Budenholzer’s boys with his clutch defensive plays.

In the final 10 seconds of the clash, Holiday denied Marcus Smart the chance of hitting a go-ahead basket.

Jrue went on to steal the ball from Smart, again, with 3.3 seconds remaining, preventing Boston from even attempting a game-tying three-pointer.

The two-way star also had a huge contribution on the offensive end, recording 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Jrue is the first player in the last 25 years to record a block and steal in the last 10 seconds of a 4th quarter playoff game. 24 PTS | 8 REB | 8 AST | 2 BLK | 1 STL pic.twitter.com/uZVW8Wi5Y8 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 12, 2022

NBA Twitter praises Jrue Holiday for his clutch defensive plays

As soon as the Bucks successfully won Game 5, NBA Twitter erupted in reactions lauding Jrue for his defensive plays in the final seconds of the clash.

Jrue Holiday definitely took the Marcus Smart as DPOY thing personal — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) May 12, 2022

Marcus Smart needs to pack up his DPOY trophy and give it Jrue Holiday tonight. — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 12, 2022

Jrue Holiday to Marcus Smart: I’m the Defensive Player of the Year now pic.twitter.com/1jU2bGssAX — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 12, 2022

Marcus Smart tryna find the ball after Jrue Holiday stole it pic.twitter.com/ptI6vporUM — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 12, 2022

Several NBA stars also showered Holiday with appreciation.

Wow Jrue — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 12, 2022

Jrue Holiday is special defensively 💪🏾👍🏾🤘🏾.. Go @UCLAAthletics — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) May 12, 2022

Holiday will win the DPOY award at some point, he got to — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) May 12, 2022

Tatum was naked on that play too sheesh that was a really good game and unbelievable stops by jrue — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 12, 2022

