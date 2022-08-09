Masked LeBron James showed “61 reasons” why he is in the GOAT conversation with Michael Jordan way back in 2014

LeBron James had some iconic games – 61 points in a clear mask is one of his best highlight reels ever.

LeBron James in a Miami Heat jersey was a walking nightmare. The man terrorized teams into ceding their dreams of being successful. in the 4 years he spent in South Beach, he went to 4 straight finals from the east. All this while Chicago Bulls were still good, and Atlanta had 4 all-stars in their lineup.

One such crazy performance came against the erstwhile Charlotte Bobcats. LeBron James was a big game big-name player and had just won a game that went into OT the previous time they met. Bron loved playing against his idol Michael Jordan’s team, maybe because they never got to face each other in a professional game.

He ripped apart a sorry Bobcats defense, scoring and assisting more than half of what Miami scored. He ended up breaking a franchise record that was previously held by Glen Rice. The only other player that night to even score 15 points was Chris Bosh. Bron took charge of everything that night and was a complete monster on the court.

For all the talk of Bron being an average shooter, he knocked down 8/10 3-pointers. A 250-pound man known for his athleticism killing you from beyond the arc – nothing can be done.

Also Read: Rihanna’s support for LeBron James made Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob switch seats away during Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals

LeBron James dropped a career-high 61 points… -Wearing a mask -Against Jordan’s team -Going 8/10 from 3 -Setting a HEAT franchise record Iconic 👑 pic.twitter.com/CVOBFJfVY7 — Masked In LA 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) August 8, 2022

LeBron James is still capable of dropping such stat lines – He is saving himself for a time when he can play with his son Bronny

LeBron in his prime can decimate any team. He’s still in his prime, but not for long stretches. He now picks and chooses his battles, because his ultimate aim is to play with his son Bronny. The Lakers however paid for him to play for them, not his son. They could use his Miami-level intensity this season, with last year being such a disaster.

His supporting crew just got a long younger, but not necessarily better. The 19/20 season had a perfect balance, and they decided to break it apart. It has been downhill since the championship win, and this season looks no better. Unless by some miracle they land someone like Ja Morant on a free.

The Lakers cannot tank with a roster so expensive, nor can they compete with one so thread-bare. Games like the 61-point one are a distant memory now, even with a Dragon Ball Z-like Cryogenic chamber at his disposal at all times.

Also Read: LeBron James shares a post depicting the class of 2030’s Bronny James and Bryce the high-flying dunkers