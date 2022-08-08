Rihanna’s support for LeBron James made Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob switch seats away during Game 1 of 2015 NBA Finals

Rihanna showed up to support LeBron James and his Cavaliers for Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals, put Joe Lacob in a tight spot

Being an NBA player means you automatically have fans rooting for you. The number of fans rooting for you varies depending on how good you are. For LeBron James, being good has never been an issue. Considered one of the greatest ever to play the game of basketball, LeBron has an insane fan following.

Among one of his many followers is Rihanna. RiRi has been friends with LeBron since 2009. She was rooting for him when he won with the Heat, and her loyalty to the King did not waiver as he returned to Cleveland.

In June 2015, the Cleveland Cavaliers took on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Rihanna showed up at Oracle Arena with courtside seats aligned with Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob and his fiance to show her support for the King.

Rihanna’s cheers for LeBron James made Joe Lacob switch seats

Who wouldn’t want to sit beside Rihanna for an NBA Finals game? Joe Lacob was no exception. When she showed up at Oracle, Lacob and her fiance got adjoining seats with the Queen. As Joe has clarified several times, she bought her seats which weren’t given to her.

Joe Lacob: “I want to clarify something. I did not give Rihanna those seats. She bought those seats.” #behindthegame — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) June 6, 2015

Initially, it was Joe Lacob sitting between Rihanna and his fiance.

Rihanna sitting next to Joe Lacob and the crowd loves it. Joe looked nervous tho lol — Chillin in my Bacta (@DarthAmin) June 5, 2015

However, during the game, Lacob switched seats with his fiance. He said that Rihanna’s cheers for LeBron James and the Cavs ‘irritated’ him.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob says he switched seats to move away from @rihanna because she was rooting for @KingJames http://t.co/QOVG1Sjdii — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2015

Either it was her cheers for LeBron, or Lacob’s fiance. Who knows. Either way, Lacob’s Warriors pulled a 108-100 upset in OT to secure the 1-0 lead at home.