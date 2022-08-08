Basketball

Rihanna’s support for LeBron James made Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob switch seats away during Game 1 of 2015 NBA Finals

Rihanna's support for LeBron James made Warriors' owner Joe Lacob switch seats away during Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
"India women will be wiser after missing CWG gold": Mohammad Kaif believes India will learn from Commonwealth Games Gold Medal match loss vs Australia
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Rihanna's support for LeBron James made Warriors' owner Joe Lacob switch seats away during Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals
Rihanna’s support for LeBron James made Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob switch seats away during Game 1 of 2015 NBA Finals

Rihanna showed up to support LeBron James and his Cavaliers for Game 1 of the…