Mavericks Trade Rumors: Reports Suggest Luka Doncic Might Reunite with Former Teammate

The Dallas Mavericks recently signed Klay Thompson which took the basketball community by surprise. Thompson is set to join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to make them an even better team. As per reports, the Mavs aren’t done with shaping up their roster yet. According to the latest rumors, they are currently looking at Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Smith Jr. in their free agency.

The Mavs intend to sign at least one of them in the coming days. If they manage to execute this, Luka and his former teammate will be reunited for the next season. According to HoopsHype‘s Michael Scotto, the Mavs still have some cap space, and they want to exhaust that in order to give more depth to their roster.

Dinwiddie joined the Dallas franchise from 2022 to 2023, and then the team traded him to the Brooklyn Nets. But before the trade deadline last season, he was dealt to the Toronto Raptors who later waived him and the 31-year-old finished the year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Whereas Dennis Smith Jr. started his NBA journey with the Mavericks. He was their ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 26-year-old stayed in Dallas until 2019, after which he was traded to the New York Knicks.

As of now, the status is that the Mavericks would like to bring either one of them back into the organization, but the chances of Dinwiddie making a comeback are higher. Even though he only played alongside Luka for a year, Dinwiddie was at the peak of his career then.

According to Stat Muse, he played a total of 76 games for the Mavericks, averaging 32.3 minutes of playing time. In that stretch, he averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.6% from the field. Despite putting up good numbers for the franchise, he was traded as the Dallas Mavericks were eyeing something much bigger.

The Mavs pulled off a blockbuster trade in 2023 when they brought in Kyrie Irving. They traded Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first round pick, and second round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Nets for Irving. While this brought Dinwiddie’s golden run with the franchise to an abrupt end, they now have a chance to run it back.