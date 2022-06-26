“There’s no way Nets give away a $198 million worth Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown and a few picks”: NBA Twitter reacts to Brian Scalabrine’s bizarre trade idea between Brooklyn and Boston

According to Brian Scalabrine, a trade sending Kevin Durant to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis, and a few picks will work for both teams.

This past 2021-2022 campaign, the Boston Celtics had one of their best seasons since their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2010 NBA Finals. After “shifting their energy” midway through the year, Jayson Tatum and co. changed their fortune, from being 11th in the East to finishing 2nd, winning the Eastern Conference Finals, and ultimately losing to Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors in the finals.

Despite having a pretty successful campaign, Brian Scalabrine recently gave a wild trade idea. According to the former Celtic, the Nets should trade away superstar Kevin Durant to Boston for a deal including the likes of Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis. Scalabrine said:

“Jaylen Brown, three picks, two rights to swap and Daniel Theis, the money works. You’re getting the All-Star caliber player.”

“Kevin Durant was coached by Ime Udoka and played with Jayson Tatum on the Olympic team”: Brian Scalabrine

Brian further explained how this move could be possible.

“You’re getting picks moving forward, and you have to understand that there is a connection. The Al Horford connection with Kevin Durant, they were kind of linked during that free agency when he went to Golden State. He loves Marcus Smart as a player, the Hamptons visit, all that stuff.

Ime Udoka, he coached him, and he’s always chatting it up with Udoka on the sideline during the game, and you get a chance to play with Jayson Tatum, a guy he’s played on the Olympic team with him, where they worked out together and stuff like that. So, there is a connection. It’s not crazy to think that something like that could happen if, if and only if, Kevin Durant decides, ‘Alright, I want to be out of here.’”

With Kevin Durant “monitoring” the Kyrie situation in Brooklyn, could he be on the move this summer?@Scalabrine makes the case for the #Celtics being KD’s next team. pic.twitter.com/S24GMbdEGS — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 26, 2022

As soon as this trade idea went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

This is why Brian Scalabrine isn’t a General Manager https://t.co/2TqRKLK3EB — waloo on the web (@that_guy_waloo) June 26, 2022

Ofc KD would go to the team that beat him🤣🤣😭 — ⁶ʟᴇʙʀᴏɴᴄʜɪᴛɪꜱ🌟 (@RunItBron) June 26, 2022

Someone tell Scal to shut his dollar store michael rapoport lookin ass up we are not trading Jaylen https://t.co/pLYwATqbke — Sauce God (Elden Time Lord) (@BosstownCeltix) June 26, 2022

Sadly, as it stands with the whole Kyrie Irving situation, it doesn’t seem as if we are going to see KD rep the Nets jersey anymore.

However, this is all the offseason is about, analysts and enthusiasts speculating, projecting, and sharing their best trade/free agency ideas.

