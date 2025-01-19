mobile app bar

“Maybe You Just Stink”: Kevin Durant Ridicules Fan For Blaming Him Over Betting Losses

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena

an 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant is back to trolling fans on social media! After his post telling the city of Detroit to “have a great night” (that may have had something to do with his Washington Commanders defeating the Lions in the NFL playoffs), he has returned to replying to fans directing hate comments at him. One of them in particular has to do with betting parlays, which have become all the rage online over the past two days.

After his tweet directed at Detroit went viral, one fan quoted it, saying, “I don’t like this n***a.” KD seemed surprised and upon further inquiry, the fan claimed she didn’t like him because he was ruining her parlays. Durant, outspoken as he is, suggested the fan may be poor at choosing what to bet on, and that she could learn from her experiences next time.

Durant didn’t hold back, ridiculing the fan for blaming him. He even mentioned Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma in his X post. His reference to Kuzma comes just a day after the Wizards forward went viral online for claiming athletes didn’t deserve hate for fans missing parlays. He instead argued that fans were maybe poor at deciding who to bet on.

Kevin Durant simply echoed Kuzma’s sentiments

Kyle Kuzma is also very active on social media, which means he gets a lot of hate online after his bad performances. Most of the hate revolves around parlays, so yesterday, it seemed like the former Laker had enough.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Have they ever once thought… Damn… maybe I’m a** at picking parlays?” 

This came after he reportedly received some hate following the Wizards’ loss to the Suns, in which he scored 5 points off the bench. Kuzma is having a tough season and seemingly reached the end of his rope with this latest incident. Like Durant, he chose to clap back at fans over their betting choices, hoping they learn from their mistakes.

