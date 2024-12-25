“Me and Draymond Green Are in Our Prime Years”: Stephen Curry Talks About How Warriors Can “Maximize Steph Curry’s Career”

Stephen Curry continues to play elite basketball, but he’s beginning to change the way he thinks about his future in the league as he enters the twilight of his career. Malika Andrews shared in a recent interview how often the topic of “How do we maximize Steph Curry’s career” arises when discussing the Golden State Warriors.

The ESPN reporter then directed the question at the 10-time All-Star. Steph responded candidly, saying, “It’s just a matter of acknowledging, like ‘Okay, me and Draymond are in our prime. We’re in a situation where you have to kind of think about the game a little differently.'”

Curry clearly still has the utmost faith in himself as the leader of a title-contending team. But the 36-year-old also knows no athlete can dominate on his own, especially with so many years on his back. So he stressed the importance of the Dubs front office finding the right guys to help Curry go for another run.

The veteran point guard continues to prioritize winning over all else, which he made abundantly clear. Curry also underlined that if the Warriors aren’t winning, the franchise’s first course of action should be to focus on how to get the team back on track. “But if you’re not winning, the answer is ‘How do we make this happen’?” Steph added.

The legendary marksman, who has essentially accomplished everything a player could dream of in the league, acknowledged that he only has a short time left in the league even as he continues to dominate. After stating how he “only has a few years left”, Steph segued into his continued hunger to win, finishing his response with, “What helps me, helps us.”

Steph may be getting older, but the Warriors have shown their willingness to still prioritize his skillset amid his 16th campaign.

Steph has already played in the NBA as long as his father

During the interview, Andrews reminded the Dubs legend how his father, Dell Curry, played 16 seasons during his own professional career that featured memorable stints with the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors. The 29-year-old then mentioned how Steph was now in his 16th year as well, prompting the future Hall of Famer to discuss his thoughts on retirement.

When Andrews questioned if Steph has considered hanging ’em up recently, he responded, “More than I probably have before, I think it’s okay to accept and acknowledge that the end is near at whatever point. But only because it allows you to enjoy what’s happening right now.”

Curry continues to keep a realistic outlook on the future of his career. But he doesn’t want to think about retirement too much because it might accelerate the process.