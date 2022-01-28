“Me being Alex Caruso on the greatest television starting 5 is blowin’ up my Twitter feed”: Ernie Johnson hilariously commends a graphic with him, Shaq, Charles Barkley and co

Statmuse insinuates that Ernie Johnson is Alex Caruso in a graphic that shows Chuck, Shaq, Draymond Green, and Kenny Smith.

The Inside the NBA crew is beloved by nearly every single NBA fan out there. The foursome of Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith has blessed television sets across the world as they break down stories within the league in the most hilarious manner.

With this current iteration of the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew having been on air for well over a decade, seems as though Turner Sports is looking to add a few more pieces that will prove to be beneficial down the line.

Draymond Green had appeared on several editions and more than held his own in debates with Chuck and Shaq, while also being entertaining. It was revealed yesterday that the 31-year-old Warriors star will be signing onto a multi-year deal with Turner Sports while being an active player.

This prompted quite the hilarious graphic to be displayed on Twitter that caught the eye of Ernie Johnson himself.

Ernie Johnson feeds into the Alex Caruso comparison.

Statmuse has become quite the popular page on Twitter for their humorous takes on various games each and everyday. Upon the Draymond Green news being released, the page put out a graphic that had the caption, “The greatest starting 5 in television history.”

Ernie responded to this graphic of him hilariously being compared to Alex Caruso once again by saying, “Now that’s funny, blowin’ up my Twitter feed.”

now that’s funny. blowin’ up my twitter feed. https://t.co/HKTAn943oj — Ernie Johnson (@TurnerSportsEJ) January 28, 2022

This isn’t the first time that the Bulls defensive savant has been compared to Elevator Ernie. The NBAonTNT legend himself once said, “Always a proud moment when a father can watch his son play,” while talking about Caruso warming up for a Lakers v Celtics matchup lasts eason.