“Anthony Edwards is by far the most entertaining player off the court!”: NBA Twitter left in tears as the Wolves guard makes yet another hilarious interview appearance on ESPN

Anthony Edwards made an appearance on NBA Today had the most Anthony Edward-esque interview with Malika Andrews and Kendrick Perkins.

Anthony Edwards is one of the brightest young talents in the league. Having an immediate impact on the Wolves when they drafted him with their #1 pick of the 2020 Draft, Ant is one of the biggest reasons behind the franchise’s success this season. Without a doubt, Edwards will be one of the future faces of the league in the coming years.

Now, Edwards is just as entertaining off the court as he is on the court. Just like his gameplay, the 20-year-old’s interviews are also a must-watch TV for any basketball enthusiast.

Recently, Ant made an appearance on NBA Today answering a few questions from Malika Andrews and Kendrick Perkins. As Andrews asked him to name the player he considered the hardest to guard, Edwards candidly stated: Anthony Edwards.

He even went on to give hilarious answers to a few more questions. Here, have a look at the interview in the tweet below.

Who’s the hardest player to guard in the NBA? Anthony Edwards: “Myself” He has all the confidence in the world. pic.twitter.com/FynyGCShgo — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 27, 2022

NBA Twitter bursts into laughter as Anthony Edwards gives a hilarious interview

As soon as the video went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Anthony Edwards interviews never disappoint https://t.co/caY3G1VUwE — Jimmy Goatroppolo (@sportsbud23) January 28, 2022

You gotta love this kid lol https://t.co/s0rPTTzX07 — ISO JOE (@LosoRozay) January 27, 2022

Anthony is averaging a solid 22.8/5.2/3.5 for the season. In the latest voting results, Edwards was ranked 10th among the Western Conference guards. As entertaining it might be seeing him play in the All-Star Game, he will more than likely not be lacing up for the event this year.