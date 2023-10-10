“Me, Gary Payton, Jason Kidd”: Having Dedicated a Tattoo to His Brother’s High School Sweetheart, Damian Lillard Revealed He Paid Homage to Oakland Legends 4 Years Ago

Mar 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts during a break in the action against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard did an interview for GQ Sports in 2019. Talking about a range of serious and non-serious issues, Dame spoke at length about his plethora of tattoos. Lillard revealed a range of information about all of his tattoos, including a special one aimed at giving tribute to some of Oaklands’ best point-guards, including himself.

Lillard also revealed that he had a tattoo dedicated to his brother’s partner back in college, who unfortunately passed away. This was in addition to a vast variety of other tattoos, including one which was aimed at spreading awareness about breast cancer. Lillard revealed that while he hated the pain that he suffered while getting them, he was still fond of all of the ink that was on his body.

Damian Lillard breaks down his range of tattoos

33-year-old Lillard virtually has his entire upper body inked. However, despite the quantity, there seems to be logic behind each one of his tattoos.

For example, he has a Warner-Brothers-themed tattoo that says Lillard Brothers, and has also had the names of his mother and sister inked. Furthermore, Lillard once got a breast cancer ribbon tattoo which had his grandmother’s initials on it. This was despite the pain he felt while getting inked:

“I got this, and it was like the most painful. I got numb and I was just like, my body was in shock. I just was like ‘whatever just finish it.’ Some people like the pain and I don’t see how. My first tattoo is right here on the upper arm. It is like, you know the Warner Brothers sign? It is the same thing as that but it is the Lillard Brothers.”

Furthermore, Dame also got ‘The Letter O’ inked on his upper arm, although he claimed that it also stood for Oaklands’ O. Finally, Lillard revealed one tattoo that he got specifically as a tribute for some of Oakland’s legends:

“This is the O. I play number zero, when they introduce me in the game, wearing letter O, Damian Lillard. I got a breast cancer ribbon, with my grandmother’s initials on it. She is still living, she went through the entire breast cancer process and she survived. This one is like a torch, for like Oakland point guards. So it’s me, Gary Payton, Jason Kidd, Brian Shaw. So it’s like a torch and I got my name under the fire.”

Hence, apart from the looks, Dame’s tattoos all seem to have special significance behind them. The player even managed to include tributes for almost all of his closest family members, which in itself is a unique achievement.

Damian Lillard shows love to family via his tattoos

Lillard revealed that he had a special “Lillard Brothers” tattoo, as well as the names of his mother and sister. Finally, his grandmother, who is a cancer survivor, also got a special tattoo.

The 7x All-Star also let it be known that some of his recent tattoos were dedicated to his 3 children, Dame Jr, Kali Emma Lee Lillard, and Kalii Laheem Lillard. He seems to have made space for each and every close family member.

Dame seemed especially proud of the breast cancer ribbon that he had gotten inked on his right arm. He revealed that his grandmother had fortunately survived, but he wanted to do something special for her, as well as other cancer survivors.