“Me’Arah O’Neal Will Commit on Sunday!”: ‘Proud’ Shaquille O’Neal Publicizes Daughter’s College Commitment Decision

The O’Neal household is full of hoppers, and that includes the ladies of the house as well. Shaquille O’Neal‘s daughter Me’Arah recently announced that she would be making her commitment announcement this Sunday. Me’Arah is currently playing her last year in high school and is a four-star recruit according to ESPN’s 2024 rankings.

Advertisement

She is rated a 95 overall and has offers from eight schools, University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Arizona State University, Boston University, Louisiana State University, University of Florida, University of Kentucky, University of California, Berkeley, and Georgia Tech.

Me’Arah, who played for prestigious programmes such as Cross Roads, is currently ranked 33rd in her class. With such a stellar rank and scouting report, it’s obvious that Me’Arah can have her pick among the many D1 programmes that have made her an offer.

Advertisement

The news of Me’Arah announcing her commitment has got Shaq in high spirits. The Diesel even took to Instagram to share a post about the same, captioning,

“Me’Arah O’Neal will commit on Sunday”

O’Neal, who has eight children from two different women, has done well in making sure his children get the best education possible. The Big Aristotle on many occasions, has even mentioned how getting a degree was the minimum requirement of being an O’Neal child.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1722917965241442313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Parenting aside, Shaq and everyone else around the world will be tuning in to see where Me’Arah goes. Me’Arah, who is known to be close to her father, might just end up going to LSU like her father and that would definitely make for an epic season of LSU basketball, as we might see Shaq cheering on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Shaq takes Me’Arah to LSU

Shaquille O’Neal is a basketball legend. Though everyone remembers the big man for his time with the NBA, he also had a great college campaign. Back in the day, players rarely went straight to the league, and often committed to playing college basketball for a few years.

Also back in his day, O’Neal wasn’t as heavily recruited until his senior year, so he chose to play for the LSU Tigers. While with the Tigers, Shaq recorded 21.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game. The three-year stint also saw Shaq securing consensus All-American honours twice.

So when Shaq brought Me’Arah to LSU for a small trip, it was a trip down memory lane for him. The fact that her father played at LSU, would definitely be a factor that Me’Arah will consider. But as Shaq’s youngest daughter steps into the world of basketball, we wish him the best as we hope O’Neal once again dominates basketball.