Shaquille O’Neal’s 6ft Daughter Me’arah O’Neal Receives Another Tempting Offer Weeks After Posting Her LSU Campus Visit on Tik-Tok

Shaquille O’Neal‘s daughter Me’arah O’Neal is the subject of numerous recruitment campaigns as the latter weighs up her college options. Mereah O’Neal is 16 years old and the youngest daughter of four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal. The American is the youngest of six siblings from Diesel’s clan. Me’arah has opted to follow in the footsteps of her father as a professional basketball player.

Coming out of California, she is an alumnus of the Crossroads school in Santa Monica. Just like her older brother, Shareef O’Neal. The 16-year-old is on the cusp of joining college to continue her education, prior to making the inevitable leap to a professional basketball career.

Although, it’d be wise to remember that her displays during her college tenure could make or break her career as a professional Women’s NBA player. Nonetheless, the youngest O’Neal has just provided some insight into how her University hunt is progressing.

Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal discloses she has received a college offer

O’Neal recently took to Instagram to divulge that she had received an offer of admission from the University of California, Berkley. The youngest child took to her Instagram, where she made the announcement on her story. Me’arah O’Neal captioned it:

“Blessed to receive an offer from CAL University”

As the pursuit for a university continues, O’Neal previously made an appearance at a familiar location. The 16-year-old had earlier made an appearance at Louisiana State University.

The same place her father burst onto the scene as a college phenom. She had posted her visit on her TikTok platform. As a 2024 prospect, wherever Mearah O’Neal chooses to go, she will have to ensure that she is making the best choice for her basketball career.

Given that she is presently on the cusp of reaching the pivotal years of her life as a professional athlete. Although she is yet to decide on her choice, given her family’s ties to Louisiana State University, it could prove to be beneficial that she opts to make her preliminary career there.

As of now, O’Neal has made herself an opulent commodity, who would essentially help transform any side into title contenders in the blink of an eye.

Me’arah O’Neal: Everything you need to know

At 16 years of age, O’Neal inherited the genes that made her dad be perceived as a luxurious product. She currently stands at 6’3 and plays the Center position, just like her father.

In her freshman year, the youngest daughter capped every game for her school, Crossroads, at 24. Mearah O’Neal averaged 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game.

She was integral in guiding the team to a cumulative 19-5 record for the year and enabled the ro20ster to make it to the state quarterfinals. If she even has a quarter of a percentile of her father’s hunger, desire, and confidence to be great, then best beware for the sky is the ceiling for the American.