“Russell Westbrook is missing from the 2010s All-Decade Team”: Blazers legend, Terry Porter, disagrees with the ‘snubbing’ of the Lakers superstar

Terry Porter believes that Russell Westbrook should have made the All-Decade team over perhaps guys like Steph Curry and James Harden.

Russell Westbrook has done what most NBA players could only dream of when entering the league. While a championship has eluded him over his 14 year career, he’s accomplished everything from gaining league MVP honors to being named to countless All-NBA and All-Star teams over the years.

Hakeem Olajuwon, a two-time champion himself, believes that a ring isn’t the end all be all for a player to cement himself as an NBA legend. When it’s all said and done, people will remember Russell Westbrook for the way he decimated NBA defenses, torturing paint protectors on a nightly basis.

Also read: “Michael Jordan’s Hornets are looking to sign Russell Westbrook!”: NBA Insider reveals jaw-dropping news on Lakers star’s potential future

While the 2010s is where Russ did most of his damage, with the 2020s starting with a second round loss to the Lakers in the Bubble, it’s safe to say that he should be up for discussion in an All-Decade Team.

Clearly he was as how could he not but sadly, he did not make it. The guard spots were filled by Steph Curry and James Harden instead.

Terry Porter wanted Russell Westbrook to make the All-Decade team.

Portland Trailblazers legend, Terry Porter, is quite the active man on Twitter for someone who’s been retired for 2 decades. He recently took to the social media platform to show his disapproval of the Associated Press’s All-Decade team for the 2010s who seemingly left out Russell Westbrook.

Also read: “LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook have only played 21 games together!”: Lakers’ star points out how the team had more starting lineups than wins

While Porter’s suggestion was scoffed at, it can also be asked as to why James Harden made it over Russ. Positional rigidity wasn’t an issue as Dirk Nowitzki, who only played center once in the 2010s made the list as the list’s center.

So having Russ in the 2 guard spot wouldn’t have been all too big if a deal from that point of view. It certainly is up for debate whether or not Harden deserved to make the team over Russell Westbrook as neither won a ring in the previous decade and won a singular MVP each. Harden did have more top 5 MVP finishes than Russ however.