“Kevon Looney went full Dennis Rodman with these 22 rebounds!”: NBA Twitter cannot handle it as the Golden State bigman is out-rebounding 7-footers

Kevon Looney channeled his inner Dennis Rodman tonight, grabbing 22 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors roll past Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors put up a team performance tonight and every single player contributed to the win. While Klay Thompson and Steph Curry will steal a lot of the headlines, Kevon Looney deserves his praise.

Today, the Warriors big man recorded 22 rebounds. He also chipped in with 4 points. If you look at Kevon Looney’s stats you will find that to be eerily similar to that of another rebound machine, Dennis Rodman.

The Worm was known for recording games with 20 plus rebounds with as little as zero points! Kevon’s rebounding helped Golden State charge late and clinch the series.

Kevon Looney going full Dennis Rodman with these boards — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 14, 2022

Looney grabbin every board out there 😂 got that Dennis Rodman stat line 4pts 21 rebounds — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) May 14, 2022

Kevon Looney joins the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell!

NBA history books are always adding new names. Kevon will be proud to join a club with only 5 members, 5 of the greatest players that too.

The list of players in NBA history with fewer than five points and more than 20 rebounds in a playoff game: https://t.co/p32cfLnEzS Wilt

Russell

Paul Silas

Dennis Rodman

Ben Wallace And, now, Kevon Looney. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) May 14, 2022

Kevon Looney had 22 rebounds tonight. The most by a Warriors player in a playoff game since Larry Smith in 1987. pic.twitter.com/Bg6kNPBHko — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 14, 2022

He also had the most boards for a Warriors player since 1987!

The Warriors grabbed 70 rebounds, the most in a playoff game in Warriors franchise history since March 28, 1969, when San Francisco had 73 at the Lakers — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 14, 2022

A lot of the credit for the win will be on Kevon’s shoulders. As they head to the conference finals, they can rest easy tonight, and Dennis Rodman will be happy too!

A game that is very Worm-esque on The Worm’s birthday, couldn’t have scripted it better.

