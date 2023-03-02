“Met Luka Doncic As A 12 Y/o in Croatia”: Anamaria Goltes Reveals Just How Long She’s Been Dating The Mavs Star

Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA in merely his fifth season in the league. The Slovenian superstar is a regular on the All-NBA first team and will most likely make it once again alongside Damian Lillard in the backcourt for the Western Conference.

His dominance on NBA hardwood has led to several avenues of success off the court, with the most prominent being his partnership with Jordan brand. He signed with them in 2019 and would go on to release his ‘Luka 1’ not long after.

Aside from his on-court endeavors, not much is known about Doncic. He tends to keep his private life away from the public eye and rightfully so. One aspect of his life that many don’t know all too much about is his love life. What is known however, is the basics.

Anamarie Goltes on how she met Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been in a relationship with Croatian supermodel, Anamarie Goltes, since 2016. The two would date for 2 years before reportedly splitting up briefly in 2018. They would eventually get back together and spend quarantine together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the two live together with 3 dogs: Viki, Gia, and Hugo. While they have been together since 2016, it should be noted that they’ve known each other for much longer than just 6-7 years. According to Anamarie, they met when they were 12 years old back in Croatia.

“I’ve answered this question a million times. We met when we were 12 years old at the seaside in Croatia. Fun fact- We still have the same friend group we had at that time. You keep the real ones, am I right,” said the model.

Luka Doncic had been in a legal battle with his mom

Luka Doncic and his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, have been in a legal feud regarding the use of the trademark ‘Luka Doncic 7’. Mirjam owns this trademark and has refused to relinquish her ownership of the trademark to her son.

Doncic filed two petitions: one to cancel the trademark which he was denied of doing and another to trademark ‘Luka Doncic 77’, a petition that failed as well. The main argument against the Jordan athlete is that he gave written consent to his mother to use the trademark in 2018.

