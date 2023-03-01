HomeSearch

Luka Doncic Hilariously Suggested Rick Carlisle to Call a Timeout With Mavs on 20-7 Run and Ticked Off a Pacers Comeback

Akash Murty
|Published 01/03/2023

Luka Doncic Hilariously Suggested Rick Carlisle to Call a Timeout With Mavs on 20-7 Run and Ticked Off a Pacers Comeback

Image Credits: Twitter & USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks’ games of late have not been as fun as Dallas fans would have expected them to be after getting Kyrie Irving in their already great backcourt. Luka Doncic took care of it on Tuesday as he took on his former coach’s Pacers.

The Mavericks were 1-4 in their last five games coming into this one and trailed the game by 10 points in the first half. However, they went on a 20-7 run in the third quarter which is when Doncic did something outrageously funny which did not sit well with Rick Carlisle.

Also read: “It’s just our maturity”: Jason Kidd Criticizes Luka Doncic’s Wisdom Ahead of Slovenian Phenom’s 24th Birthday

Luka Doncic trolls his former coach Rick Carlisle mid-game

During a play in 3rd quarter, at which time Mavs were trailing the Pacers 78-76, Luka while driving to the basket, found a wide-open Reggie Bullock in the corner who converted the 3-pointer to give Dallas a 1-point lead.

Just after completing this play Doncic hilariously told his former coach to call a timeout and sent fans in the building and on social media into a frenzy.

As we know, the relationship between the two went sour after Carlisle and Mavs management traded Dennis Smith Jr. back in 2019 without Doncic giving a thumbs up to it. The now Charlotte guard had become Luka’s best friend in his first year in the league.

Doesn’t this make this ante by Doncic even more hysterical? After all, Irving must be having some effect on his new teammates.

Also read: “There’s Still Daylight Between Prime James Harden and Luka Doncic”: NBA Reddit Debates Mavs Guard’s Abilities After Lakers Loss

 

 

    About the author
    Akash Murty

    Akash Murty

    An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

    Read more from Akash Murty