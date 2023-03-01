Luka Doncic Hilariously Suggested Rick Carlisle to Call a Timeout With Mavs on 20-7 Run and Ticked Off a Pacers Comeback

The Mavericks’ games of late have not been as fun as Dallas fans would have expected them to be after getting Kyrie Irving in their already great backcourt. Luka Doncic took care of it on Tuesday as he took on his former coach’s Pacers.

The Mavericks were 1-4 in their last five games coming into this one and trailed the game by 10 points in the first half. However, they went on a 20-7 run in the third quarter which is when Doncic did something outrageously funny which did not sit well with Rick Carlisle.

With Mavs on a 20-7 run, Luka Doncic just turned to Rick Carlisle and motioned for him to take a timeout. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) March 1, 2023

Also read: “It’s just our maturity”: Jason Kidd Criticizes Luka Doncic’s Wisdom Ahead of Slovenian Phenom’s 24th Birthday

Luka Doncic trolls his former coach Rick Carlisle mid-game

During a play in 3rd quarter, at which time Mavs were trailing the Pacers 78-76, Luka while driving to the basket, found a wide-open Reggie Bullock in the corner who converted the 3-pointer to give Dallas a 1-point lead.

Just after completing this play Doncic hilariously told his former coach to call a timeout and sent fans in the building and on social media into a frenzy.

Luka and the Mavs are about to get beat by the Pacers. Rick Carlisle used to coach Dallas and it seems he and Luka didn’t get along. Here’s Luka mimicking Rick calling a TO after he scored 😂. pic.twitter.com/bfFfipJoH3 — Austin (@AustinPlanet) March 1, 2023

Luka Dončić told Rick Carlisle and his coaching staff to take a time out after that last Bullock three during the Mavs run lol 😂 Pacers timeout — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) March 1, 2023

Luka Doncic just looked toward Rick Carlisle and suggested he call a timeout. Carlisle took his advice. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 1, 2023

As we know, the relationship between the two went sour after Carlisle and Mavs management traded Dennis Smith Jr. back in 2019 without Doncic giving a thumbs up to it. The now Charlotte guard had become Luka’s best friend in his first year in the league.

Doesn’t this make this ante by Doncic even more hysterical? After all, Irving must be having some effect on his new teammates.

Also read: “There’s Still Daylight Between Prime James Harden and Luka Doncic”: NBA Reddit Debates Mavs Guard’s Abilities After Lakers Loss