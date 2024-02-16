Metta World Peace Net Worth: How Much Is Former Lakers Star Worth in 2024?

January 6, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (37) reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Net Worth: $30 Million

Date of Birth: November 13, 1979

Age: 44

Nationality: American

Marital Status: Married

Metta World Peace, previously known as Ron Artest, is a former basketball player who played for 19 seasons in the NBA. He has played for eight teams professionally and was best known for his tenure with Kobe Bryant at the Los Angeles Lakers from 2009 to 2013. Alongside Bryant, Artest won his only NBA ring with the Lakers in 2010.

In 2011, Artest officially changed his name to Metta World Peace in an effort to inspire and bring the youth around the world together. Artest chose the word Metta as his first name because it is a traditional Buddhist word that translates to love, kindness, and friendliness towards all.

Many fans have often wondered about Artest’s net worth and other details about his life and basketball career. This will be a deep dive into exploring Metta World Peace’s net worth, career earnings, and other details about his life.

Early Life and Education

Metta-World Peace (aka Ron Artest) was born on November 13, 1979, and raised in Queens, New York. He played high school basketball at La Salle Academy and has also teamed up with future NBA players Elton Brand and Lamar Odom on the same Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team.

Artest was recruited by New York’s St. John University for college, wherein he played collegiate-level basketball from 1997 to 1999. At St. John, Artest majored in mathematics. He led his college team to a 14-4 record in the Big East Conference in 1999 and a 28-9 overall in the NCAA Division I Tournament, only to lose the title to Ohio State.

NBA Career

Metta-World Peace (Ron Artest) was selected as a 16th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 1999 NBA draft. He remained with the Bulls till 2002, following with some commendable stints with the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and the Houston Rockets till 2009. The defining moment of his career was signing for the Lakers in 2009 and playing alongside Kobe Bryant to win a title in his first season with the team.

After playing four seasons in Los Angeles, Artest played for the New York Knicks for a season before moving his talents to find success abroad. In 2014 and 2015, Artest played for the Chinese basketball team Sichuan Blue Whales and the Italian team Pallacanestro Cantu before returning to the Lakers and retiring from the game in 2017.

In his 19-season-long career, Artest became an NBA champion in 2010 and was selected as an All-Star, the All-NBA Third Team, and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. The former Lakers star was also selected twice for the NBA All-Defensive First Team and the All-Defensive Second Team and made it to the All-Rookie Second Team during his rookie 1999-2000 season.

NBA earnings

Counting Metta-World Peace’s earnings from playing in eight different teams throughout his career, he earned a decent $85,031,186 in his 19 professional seasons. If adjusted for inflation, Metta-World Peace’s career earnings would amount to around $123,933,325. Over the years, Artest has also earned significant earnings from his other ventures besides basketball.

Net Worth

As of 2024, Metta-World Peace is worth around $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Entertainment

Ron Artest has also tried his hands dabbling in the entertainment industry. In 2010, he announced to develop and produce his own reality show, They Call Me Crazy, in association with E1 Entertainment and Tijuana Entertainment. Artest is best known for appearing in the movies ‘Think Like a Man’ and ‘Dream Girl’ as himself and for producing the sports drama When The Bell Rings in 2014.

Besides movies and television, Artest also released a rap album in 2006 entitled My World. He published this album on the Lightyear Records label under his imprint, Tru Warier Records. The album had guest features from artists such as P Diddy, Juvenile, Mike Jones, Big Kap, Nature, and Capone.

Other FAQs about Metta World Peace

Is Metta World Peace a Hall of Famer?

No, Metta World Peace has not been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

What is Metta World Peace known for?

Metta World Peace is known for his 19-season-long basketball career in the NBA and for winning the championship alongside Kobe Bryant with the Lakers in 2009.

When did Metta World Peace retire?

Metta World Peace retired as a Laker, playing his final season in 2016-17.

Does Ron Artest have a ring?

Yes. Metta World Peace won an NBA championship as a Laker in 2009.