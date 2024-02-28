Having His Buttons Pushed by Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson, Metta World Peace Details Lakers Practices

When Metta World Peace played with Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson’s Lakers, it wasn’t surprising that he was getting riled up in their company. In his appearance on ‘The OGs’ podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, the former Pacers forward touched upon his experience of playing with Kobe Bryant in practice. While opening up about his experience, World Peace recalled his first practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 after spending a year with the Houston Rockets.

Advertisement

During the 2008-09 playoffs, the Rockets and the Lakers battled in the West Semis where the Lakers came on top as Yao Ming got injured. Even though the Wing was on a scoring spree, it wasn’t enough against the eventual champions. During his first practice with the Lakers, World Peace and Bryant were on opposite teams and were going at it. World Peace reminded the Lakers how he had dominated them in the previous year and kept reiterating “You can’t guard me.”

Afterward, Coach Jackson put the two ferocious competitors on the same team. While World Peace was talking trash, Bryant, and Jackson also didn’t shy away from instigating the former Rockets forward.

Advertisement

“Phil put me and Kobe on the same. Cuz Kobe would push my buttons. Phil was really good at pushing your buttons. On purpose by the way, on purpose,” disclosed Metta World Peace.

This story proves that no matter the player’s stature, the Black Mamba and the Zen Master would provoke him. Therefore, Metta World Peace had his rites of passage during his first Lakers drill. Eventually, he’d hit one of the biggest shots in franchise history.

During the 2010 Finals Game 7 between the Lakers and the Celtics, Kobe Bryant passed the ball on the right wing to World Peace and he nailed a three-pointer that put the Lakers up by six points with a minute to go in the final quarter. This helped Bryant clinch his fifth championship and the Lakers their 16th NBA title.

Metta World Peace saw Kobe Bryant’s relentless work ethic up close

Like many others who played with him, Metta World Peace was also in awe of Bryant’s gym rat habits. Later in the podcast, World Peace answered a fan question who asked what was his favorite thing playing with Kobe. World Peace replied,

“My favorite thing about playing with Kobe is seeing him prepare. He’ll be in the gym first. I was normally in the gym last, I was always the last one to leave. I always watch people who are in the gym and I’m like,’okay, he ain’t leaving yet?’”

Advertisement

The former Pacers Wing then revealed how Bryant would hit the gym at 5:30 AM during the summertime. By the time Ron Artest would arrive, the Mamba was already done with his routine. Therefore, World Peace was in awe of the incredible work put in by the Lakers SG. However, this isn’t anything new for the Lakers legend as the Mamba was known for his dedication and hard work.