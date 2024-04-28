“Doing That During a Game Is WILD”: Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley Put Their Hall of Fame Feet to Test for the Fans’ Amusement

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are arguably the best duo in the history of sports TV. The two giants of the game join Ernie Johnson and Kenny “The Jet” Smith on the highly successful Inside the NBA show on TNT. Recently, the two best friends decided to ignore the ongoing playoffs for a while to have a dance-off between them for the entertainment of fans and the TNT staff.

Advertisement

Chuck, who was against the use of social media all his life, recently joined Instagram and is already a star on the platform with almost 300k followers. The NBA veteran posted a clip on his IG which was recorded at his workplace with the caption, “A good old-fashioned dance-off. Who won?”. In the clip, Shaq and Chuck can be seen breaking a leg during their free time. Shaq started off the dance battle by showing some impeccable foot movement with very little upper body work. As soon as he was done, it was time for him to call out the Chuckster.

Shaq can be heard demanding some M.C. Hammer-like moves from Barkley as he untucked his shirt for the dance-off. Sir Charles didn’t disappoint the crowd and started imitating M.C. Hammer’s signature moves from the ‘U Can’t Touch This’ music video. While all of this was going on with the crew hyping up the duo, fans on the internet noticed that they were practically ignoring the Cavs-Magic playoff game to do their dance battle. It might’ve been wrong since Chuck and Shaq are analysts, but after putting in so much work over the years, it’s fair to cut them some slack.

Fans are entertained by Charles Barkley’s video

Barkley’s post became an instant hit on social media with hundreds of fans laughing their heart out over the duo’s moves. As fans tried to answer Chuck’s original question, they couldn’t come up with a clear winner in the challenge. One fan wrote, “Chuck won for sure.” Shaq’s footwork caught the attention of some fans and they seemed impressed by it as one wrote, “Shaq is looking pretty slim these days. Feet work.”

Some fans took time to dissect their moves to get to a conclusion in this challenge. One fan wrote, “I’m giving this round to Shaq, but bonus points to Chuck for going both directions on that Hammer dance.” While these fans enjoyed the dance off, some couldn’t look past the fact that they were ignoring a game to do this. One fan wrote, “Doing that during a game is WILD.” Even though the Shaq-Chuck dance off battle was entertaining, it seems like they’ve messed it up a little by ignoring the game.