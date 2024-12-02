Miami Heat Injury Update (Dec 2nd): Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight Against The Celtics?

Dec 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler tweaked his knee when the Miami Heat lost to the Toronto Raptors yesterday. Now, as the Heat gear up for a back-to-back matchup against the Boston Celtics, Butler’s involvement is in doubt. Butler, who’s faced the Celtics 33 times in his career, is 16-17 against the defending champions.

The Miami Heat star hurt himself from what seemed like a regular layup. There was no contact with Davion Mitchell and just a brush from Jakob Poeltl. He did not appear on the court again after the injury.

He then went on to provide an update on whether he will play against the Celtics or not while speaking to the press after the game. He said,

“I don’t know. We’ll see how I feel whenever I wake up in the morning, get all the treatment that I can get and hopefully I’m ready to rock.”

Butler has already missed 4 games this season and if he misses another, the likelihood of their record dropping down to 9-10 becomes higher.

There isn’t much information on the status of his injury, he doesn’t even know whether an MRI or X-ray would be needed to ascertain the severity of it. However, the doubt surrounding the status of his knee will likely deter Miami from letting him suit up in the upcoming contest.

Jimmy Butler’s season so far has been topsy-turvy. While he has shown flashes of brilliance, there have also been ample of disappointing outings for him. Fortunately, Tyler Herro has taken his game to the next level, he even scored 31 points against the Raptors. Furthermore, Herro is currently averaging the most points per game, 24, in his career.

Bam Adebayo has also performed admirably. He is currently scoring a strong 16-10 on the season and recorded his ninth career triple-double last week.

If Butler does miss the game, and he is likely to do so for the game, Miami will rely on Herro and Adebayo to put up a fight. The Celtics are expected to win, considering their run, but if the Heat can keep their perimeter shooting in check, they could be able to muster a win.