“Stephen Curry is 6/7 on step-back 2’s, he needs to take more!”: NBA Twitter lays out perfect plan for Warriors star to beat Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

NBA Twitter reveals why Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry should be taking a certain shot far more during the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Stephen Curry is one helluva player, isn’t he?

The man has it all, the skill, the touch, the mentality. These are things you could work on your whole life, and still not be on the level you’d want. But clearly, the Warriors star is already there.

One massive, massive indication of this, has been the uncovering of a certain fact by NBA twitter.

There is a certain shot that Steph is very good at, but chooses not to take as much as many feel that he should. And frankly, after seeing the numbers, we can’t help but agree.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter reveals why Stephen Curry should be taking step-back jumpers far more often than he does

Stephen Curry is the kind of player who, despite having perhaps the biggest bag in the world, will very seldom call for an isolation play. Why? Well, because he is a team player.

On those isolation plays, however, you’ll see him take a wide range of different shots, but not the step-back jumper perhaps as often as the other kinds of shots he has. And well, as we said before, NBA Twitter has found the reason why that must no longer be the case.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Steph needs to go the Step Back More: 6/7 on Step Back 2’s and 5/9 on Step-back 3’s these playoffs. Steph was also 69/146 on Step-back 3’s in the regular season. pic.twitter.com/jwZ1xxZHdR — ْ (@nicknbanaylst) May 6, 2022

Who knows? Maybe Steph sees the post, and actually factors it into game-3 against the Grizzlies. God knows, with Gary Payton II out right now, the Warriors need any push they need.

