“People forget Ben Simmons is an All-Star”: Josh Giddey Comes Out in Support of Fellow Australian Countryman 

Gearing up to face the Dallas Mavericks, Ben Simmons makes a return post missing four games due to knee soreness. Great news for Nets fans, given how short-handed the team has been off-late, with Kevin Durant solely doing the heavy lifting on the offensive end of schemes.

The return of Simmons in the lineup does ease some pressure off the Slim Reaper. However, the former Sixers guard is far off his All-Star status, averaging single-digit numbers. The 26-year-old has failed to keep his end of the bargain on the defense, having been fouled out twice in the 6-games he played.

Currently, averaging 6.2 PPG, 7.3 APG, and 6.5 RPG, Simmons has been shooting 44.1% from the field and a horrid 46.7% from the free throw line. Early into the season, the Nets guard found himself in foul trouble, having already collected 26-calls.

Finding himself amid heavy scrutiny, Simmons has found support in fellow countryman and Thunder rookie Josh Giddey.

“People forget Ben Simmons is an All-Star”: Josh Giddey comes out in support of the Nets guard.

Selected as the 6th pick 2021 draft, Giddey, is aware of the pressure that comes with being a lottery pick, with the intensity being even more for international players, given the high expectations. Witnessing Simmons receive the brickbats, the 20-year-old decided to speak up for his fellow Aussie friend.

The Thunder rookie revealed he did have a conversation with Simmons a while back and asked fans to exercise a little patience, stating one had to give the former Sixers guard time to shed off the rust.

“He was dealing with some stuff with Philly and now has a fresh start in Brooklyn,” said Giddey.

“People forget Ben’s an All-Star, he is one of the best players in the league. He’s obviously going to need time to find his feet again, he hasn’t played for a long time in the NBA.”

Expressing his desire to play with Simmons on the Australian Olympic national team called Boomers, Giddey added.

“I’m excited for what he can do and hopefully, soon we can be a part of the Boomers together and help Australia win a gold medal.”

Speaking of teaming up with Simmons to play for their country, Giddey will have a host of NBA players by his side, including Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Aron Baynes, and Josh Green.

Ben Simmons confirms being available for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tending to his national duties, Simmons will be representing Australia in the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris. Unfortunately, the three-time All-Star failed to be present for the Boomers during the 2020 Olympics in Japan, citing professional obligations.

In other news, it looks like Ben Simmons will be playing for the Boomers in the Paris 2024 Olympics. https://t.co/w1UtVi2hdP — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) November 7, 2022

The Australian National Basketball team had their best outing last Olympics, winning bronze in Tokyo. Thus with Simmons on board, gold doesn’t seem entirely impossible.

