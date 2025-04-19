Not Luka Doncic, Not Anthony Edwards: Paul Pierce Names X-Factor in Lakers vs. Wolves 1st Round Matchup

The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to lock horns in a high-stakes first-round showdown. On one side, the battle-tested and championship-experienced Lakers are looking ready for a successful postseason run following Luka Doncic’s arrival. On the other hand, the young and explosive Anthony Edwards and co. are looking to, at the minimum, replicate last year’s WCF success.

The Timberwolves won 16 of their last 20 regular-season games, so they’re entering the playoffs with their confidence close to cloud 9. However, picking a clear favorite isn’t going to be an easy task considering the amount of talent on either side.

With so much firepower on both teams, one might ask: Who would be the real X-factor in this series? Paul Pierce has the answer. On the recent episode of TICKET & THE TRUTH, the Celtics legend got into this discussion with Kevin Garnett. Pierce claimed that the Lakers will take the series away, and they have the X-factor.

He said, “Austin Reaves is the X-factor.” Pierce believes that Ant-Man will cancel out Luka in the series. Although the Slovenian loves to play against the Wolves and even kicked them out of the Conference Finals last season, Pierce believes that these two will be equals this season. LeBron James will easily outscore the second-best player in Minnesota, Julius Randle.

Even if the Wolves somehow manage to match LeBron’s output in the series, they won’t be prepared for what Reaves can do. He has averaged 20.2 points this season with 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 46% from the field. Pierce is confident about the role he’ll play in defeating the Timberwolves in the first round. Several other people are backing the Lakers against the Wolves, including a Warriors legend.

Baron Davis channels his inner Shannon Sharpe to declare the winner

A lot of people believe that the Lakers-Timberwolves matchup is one of the best in the first round. It’s expected to be a tough battle for both teams, but it’s far from being unanimous. On an episode of The Draymond Green Show, Davis said, “Bean pies, french fries, mai thais, Lakers in five.”

Green also backed his claim. He believes that the Timberwolves will be outmatched against the Lakers’ lineup. Rui Hachimura, LBJ, Doncic, Reaves, and Dorian Finney-Smith will be a handful for Anthony Edwards’ team.

With that 5-man lineup mixed with their homecourt advantage, the Lakers being favorites shouldn’t come as a shock. In the end, Dray agreed with Davis’ take that the series will go in the purple and gold’s favor in just five games.