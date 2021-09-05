“Miami Heat, please sign this man already!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Dion Waiters’ stunning and heartwarming transformation

NBA Twitter reacts as Dion Waiters posts a heartwarming comeback post after his time at rock bottom

Dion Waiters was once a very high-value role player in the NBA. He was the sparkplug type, that could come on and give you a cool 25 points off the bench, on his night. Of course, he was also a bit inconsistent, and could sometimes drop an egg during his time on the court. However, given the upside, it was a risk that NBA teams were once willing to take.

Unfortunately for the man though, things have drastically changed since back then. His inconsistency never quite improved as much as many would have hoped. Combine that with his iffy work ethic, and troublesome personality, and you have a player no team wants to take a chance on anymore.

Recently though, the former OKC man posted about a recent achievement of his on Twitter. And it is something fans have had all kinds of reactions to.

Let’s get into it.

“Hope he gets another shot”: NBA Twitter reacts to Dion Waiters’s body transformation

At this point, Dion Waiters’s last game came during the 2019-20 season, during his 7-game stint with the Lakers. Since then, though, there was absolutely no news on him. It’s like the world had completely forgotten about the former Laker.

We can’t imagine the place Waiters must have been in at the time. But, if his most recent Instagram post is any indication, it seems the former has improved massively. Here is what he posted.

NBA Twitter, however, can never quite give a static reaction. Every post is absolutely going to have both positive and negative remarks. And of course, this post is no different.

Hope he gets another shot in the nba — J. Santino (@J_Santino13) September 5, 2021

@MiamiHeat sign him back our depth short — KCEgamer (@KCEgamer) September 5, 2021

Same old primadonna. U had a chance to redeem urself not 1 not 2 but 3 times and still blew it. Damage goods — $Alchemy$doge🐶 on the $luna🌖 (@AdoboBam) September 5, 2021

They cut you because you were getting high as fuck in the locker room but I hope a team picks you tho — Honest Man (@dtrav2) September 4, 2021

No matter what the community says, we personally are really happy to see how far the man has come. And we sincerely wish him luck with all of his future endeavors.

