“I will quit if LeBron James wins another title before my Clippers do!”: Clipper Darrell makes a massive statement regarding his loyalties ahead of the upcoming season

Clipper Darrell reveals that he plans to retire entirely if LeBron James and the Lakers manage to achieve this next year

The rivalry between LeBron James’s Lakers against Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers has been one of the biggest narratives the media has put forth for a while now. And while there isn’t that much of a gap between the quality of these two teams, boy is there one when it comes to their success.

This past season was a pretty good one for the Clips, considering the circumstances. They made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals for the first time ever, despite Kawhi Leonard being out injured for a lot of the playoffs. The year before that though, their entire team chocked hard, as they were second-round exits against the Nuggets, despite being 3-1 up in the series.

On the other hand, you have the Lakers. A championship in 2020. A first-round exit due to severe injuries to Anthony Davis, while James was essentially playing at about 60% of what he is capable of.

Despite taking all the joy in the world from the Lakeshow’s failures last season, the fact of the matter is, they are behind. And it is a difference that fans can no longer take, it seems.

Recently, Clipper Darrell got on a podcast with a few NBA analysts. And here, he made perhaps one of the most shocking announcements to ever come out of the Clippers fandom.

Let’s get into it.

Clipper Darrell threatens to retire his iconic red and blue suit if LeBron James and the Lakers win their next championship before the Clippers

For those asking themselves ‘should we know who Clipper Darrell is?’, if you’re a Clippers fan, that man is pretty much your leader.

He is something like the franchise’s second, but more popular mascot, and essentially the human version of the word ‘superfan’.

For years now, Clipper Darrell has pulled up to games wearing a red and blue suit, representing the colors of his favorite franchise. But, if the Lakers win their next championship before the Clippers win their first… well we’ll let the man himself explain. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Yikes!

That’s just your biggest fan making a massive statement. No pressure at all, right?

