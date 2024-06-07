“Michael Finley Fired From The Mavs”: Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce In Stitches Over Luka Doncic Having His Beer Snatched

Following the Dallas Mavericks’ series-clinching Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka Doncic was seen enjoying a beer with his father outside the locker room. But when assistant general manager Michael Finley came over to congratulate the guard, he snatched the celebratory drink out of his hand. While fans on social loved the viral clip, Hall of Famers Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were irked.

Advertisement

Michael Finley said it ain’t beer time yet 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gPIQbRLorl — Master (@MasterTes) May 31, 2024

On the latest episode of the KG Certified Podcast, the duo discussed the moment and how they’d deal with it. The conversation commenced with Garnett claiming that if Phil Jackson snatched a beer out of Dennis Rodman’s hands after a playoff series win, the forward would’ve opened another can or bottle and continued chatting with the head coach. They then roleplayed a hypothetical scenario with Garnett playing Finley and Pierce acting as Doncic.

When Garnett tried to snatch an imaginary beer can out of Pierce’s hand claiming he should focus on preparing for the final, the latter resisted and responded he’ll party tonight and worry about it tomorrow. He also hilariously added, “As a matter of fact, get out of here.” Pierce’s comment made Garnett burst out laughing. He then sang the ESPN tune and pretended to read a news update, saying,

KG and Paul Pierce talk about when Finely took the beer out of Lukas hand 😂😂#OneForDallas pic.twitter.com/ndVTeFxRfx — TGK (@TheGarciaKidd_) June 6, 2024

Garnett and Pierce agreed that Finley should’ve let Doncic enjoy the drink with his dad. But considering how quickly the guard gave up the can, it’s clear that the assistant general manager is a hard taskmaster and the players respect his authority, which isn’t surprising, given his history with the franchise.

Michael Finley’s long history with the Mavericks

During his playing days, Michael Finley spent nine seasons with the Mavericks, averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, and earning two All-Star nods. Dallas has the longest pitstop of his 15-year NBA career and he cemented his legacy as a franchise icon during his time with the team.

In 2013, three years after retiring from the NBA, Finley joined the Mavericks’ front office. In 2017, he was promoted to vice president of basketball operations, and in 2021, he was named the franchise’s assistant general manager. He has been critical in helping construct the Mavericks’ current roster.

Given his storied tenure with the franchise as a player and in the front office, it’s not surprising to see the entire team, including superstar Luka Doncic, abide by his rules and meet his standards. Finley helped build a team that won the West, but he isn’t content with the conference title and wants to win the championship. He’s ensuring that the players remain focused on the ultimate goal and do not rest on their laurels until they achieve it.