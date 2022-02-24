Ben Simmons Injury Report: Will the Nets star finally make his debut vs Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics?

Recently acquired Nets star Ben Simmons’s debut for the franchise could be sooner rather than later

Ben Simmons has not played an NBA game since June 20th, 2021. So, needless to say, the man probably isn’t at the peak levels of fitness right now.

He certainly isn’t in atrocious condition. At the end of the day, the man is not injured and doesn’t seem like he has gained too much weight either.

Still, for an athlete, being in shape is very, very different from general conditioning. And so, the Nets organization has kept their lips sealed on the date of Simmons’ debut… until recently that is.

Brooklyn is set to face off against the Celtics at their home arena, as their first game post-All-Star break. And since Kyrie Irving obviously won’t be playing, many have wondered if Simmons could possibly take over in the meantime.

Well, this is exactly the question we are here to give you the answer to.

Ben Simmons still isn’t ready to come back onto the court

Sorry Nets fans. But it’s the truth.

Speaking to the media before the game on the status of Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant, here is what head coach, Steve Nash had to say.

Nash says “no clarity” on when Durant or Simmons will play. Nash said Durant is getting closer. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 23, 2022

If there is no clarity on the matter of Simmons even just hours before the game, it isn’t likely the man will suit up against the Celtics.

Even with that being the case though, we can’t imagine that his Nets debut is too far away. And it is one that we will be intently waiting to see.

