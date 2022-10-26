How Well did Michael Jordan Really Do On His NBA Debut 38 Years Ago?

Jun 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series 23XI Racing owner Michael Jordan on pit road during qualifying for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

38 years ago, the NBA laid eyes on Michael Jordan for the very first time, and suffice it to say, ‘Air Jordan’ left a lasting impression!

On this day in 1984, Michael Jordan would grace the hardwood floors of the Chicago Bulls for the season premiere. Little did they know what the college kid from North Carolina had in store for them.

In his highly anticipated NBA debut, Jordan went on to score a riveting 16 points, along with six rebounds and seven assists. The Bulls walked away with a 109-93 win over the Washington Bullets. A magnificent display from the newly acquired rookie.

His highlights, however, indicated the touch, poise, and finesse of a veteran who had been in the league for quite some time. An exhilarating and invigorating moment for the franchise, which had been abysmal up until his arrival.

Also read: Michael Jordan, Who Built a $1.7 Billion Empire, Admitted To Never Once Wearing Nikes Before Signing With Them

Michael Jordan’s debut season!

Michael Jordan was selected third by the Chicago Bulls, following the acquisitions of Hakeem Olajuwon and Sam Bowie by the Houston Rockets and Portland Trailblazers respectively.

The debut masterclass from Michael Jordan was merely the trailer. The picture was still in store for staunch supporters of the franchise. Jordan was named an ‘All-Star’ due to his breathtaking displays as the season progressed.

‘MJ’, due to his extraordinary athleticism and talent quickly won over the fans. He appeared on the cover of sports illustrated in December of 1984.

In his initial campaign with the Bulls, having played all 82 games for the franchise, Michael Jordan averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting at 51% from the field. A phenomenal campaign for the then-22-year-old.

On this date in 1984, Michael Jordan made his NBA debut. The rest is history 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Mw2z4HTtXV — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2022

The awe-inspiring aspect of his debut campaign was that he imposed his will on the opposition as he pleased and guided the Bulls, who had won just 35% of their games over the course of the past three seasons, into playoff contention. Absolute pandemonium.

Also read: “We Were Looking For LaMelo Ball!”: Michael Jordan Once Got Irritated By Teenager Looking Hard For Hornets Star

The controversy surrounding Michael Jordan!

The Jordan era was well and truly underway when the six-time NBA champion made the cover of Sports Illustrated in December of 1984. As such his tremendous displays meant the fans voted him as an ‘All-Star’

Controversy arose prior to the ‘All-Star’ game when word got out that a number of veterans in the league, led by Isaiah Thomas, were intimidated and perturbed that the Chicago Bulls legend was receiving plenty of attention from fans.

It led to a “freeze-out” on Jordan where players refused to indulge him in the game. ‘MJ’ however came out unscathed, when he retorted back to his normal ways, before picking up the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

It was definitely a learning moment for the young phenom!

Also read: “I Realized Charles Barkley Was Right!”: Michael Jordan Was Once Found Strongly Supporting Chuck’s Infamous Speech on Athletes and Role Models