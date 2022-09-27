“Michael Jordan always put on a show”: Jason Kidd lauds the 6x champ for being the best player he had to guard

Former Dallas Mavericks legend Jason Kidd named Michael Jordan as the best player he ever had to play against.

Michael Jordan has been one of the greatest players to set foot on the NBA hardwood. Terrorizing the league as soon as he turned pro as a 21-year-old youngster, MJ has managed to rack up one of the most illustrious resumes the association has ever seen.

Throughout the course of his distinguished 15-year career, His Airness has embarrassed several defenders. One of the many opponents that the Chicago Bulls legend managed to get the better of was Jason Kidd.

Kidd, who has a winning record against His Airness, named the Black Jesus as the best player he ever had to play against.

“Michael Jordan can go to the basket, jump all over you, shoot the jump shot, and would let you know about it”: Jason Kidd

Even though J-Kidd has picked LeBron James as his selection for the famous GOAT debate, he named Michael as the “best player he ever played against”.

In an old interview, the former Dallas Mavericks legend stated how MJ would put on a show every night he played and would even do it all – go to the basket, jump, shoot, and would even talk trash while doing so.

“Who’s the best player I’ve played against? Has to be Michael Jordan just because of the expectation each night that people, you know, ‘I’m gonna see Michael. What is he gonna go for? 40? Is he gonna score 50 tonight? Is he gonna score 60?’ And he never let down.

He always came and put on a show and while he was putting on the show, he’s one of the hardest guys to guard. He can get to the basket, he could jump all over you, he can shoot the jump shot, and he would let you know about it too, he wasn’t a guy who was quiet, he used to talk a little trash and when I say little that’s just putting it nicely. But, he was probably the hardest to guard because he was on stage each night and he brought it.”

Kidd played against an older Jordan. We can only imagine just how unstoppable MJ would be at his peak.

