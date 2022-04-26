‘Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman couldn’t talk to women!’: When John Salley spoke about the initial hazing by Michael Jordan after switching to the Bulls

John Salley and Dennis Rodman have strikingly similar career paths – they almost won the same number of championships too.

Bad Boy Pistons – Chicago Bulls- Los Angeles Lakers. When you hear these three teams together, who pops into your mind? Dennis Rodman, right? But there is one more player who had the same path, but just at a slightly altered timeline. John Salley, the 11th overall pick in the 1986 draft moved across the league just like the Worm did.

Playing a majority of his career with the Detroit Pistons, one would have assumed he would have had a bitter rivalry with Michael Jordan. But that was farther from the truth because they were good friends from way back in college. It was this friendship that made him privy to many secrets about the Air Jordan that the public didn’t know.

For instance, nobody pegged Jordan for the shy type when it came to the fairer sex – he was MJ you see. All that confidence and cockiness while playing melted away when it came to speaking to the dames. So did Dennis Rodman, but in his case, it’s even funnier. Despite not talking at all, he got 2 beauties like Carmen Electra and Madonna battling for him.

Also Read: ‘Madonna, your music is cr*p, can’t listen to this s*it:’When Dennis Rodman hilariously roasted his then-girlfriend and pop icon

Dennis Rodman may have been shy off the court – but his antics that made the news made him look like the complete opposite of his self

When one hears about Dennis Rodman, his stories are unbelievable. With those kinds of legendary stories, one would believe he was the greatest charmer to have ever lived. No one would have pegged him for the coy guy around women.

That seems to be the case amongst the rest of the league too, with Joe Dumars almost not saying his vows out loud during his marriage. For all the aggression and emotion these players are capable of, romance seems to stymie them pretty easily.

It goes to show even the most famous stars can be humbled by the simplest of things – the person reading this might be finally better than an NBA player in one sense!

Also Read: “Phil Jackson said I was his favorite player to coach over Michael Jordan but I don’t know why”: Dennis Rodman was flabbergasted at his Bulls coach picking him over ‘GOAT’