“Likes of Michael Jordan and Kyrie Irving will drop 40s while you wipe out your son’s tears”: Bill Burr’s advice to Celtics fans after a win against Brooklyn Nets prophecised their Finals defeat

As they defeated Kyrie Irving and the Nets 4-0 and Bucks and Heat in 7 games, the Celtics fans were getting too arrogant to see that Stephen Curry and Co could come back from a 2-1 deficit any day.

The TD Garden is one of the worst NBA arenas to play in the league. It’s not just that the fans in Boston are ruthless like the fans in Philadelphia or high in energy like people in New York who fill the stands at MSG almost every night throughout the season.

Not saying that fans in those two arenas are better than Bostonians. It’s just that they have some of the most hostile fans who do not care what they are yelling in front of their own and several other kids.

They don’t think about abusing the families of the opposition players in front of their families, nor do they hesitate in saying something racial or even throw something when their players get beaten.

The Celtics visited the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2021 Playoffs and lost the first two games. The 28-point second defeat, though, proved too tough to swallow for the Celtics fans.

They went on to thrash former Cs guard Kyrie Irving with various slurs when he came to TD Garden for Game 3 while he was having an off night, scoring 16 points shooting 6/17 from the field in a Nets loss.

He made them repay the very next game and scored 39 points shooting 6/12 from the 3-point line, and 11/11 from the FT line and stomped the Celtics’ logo afterwards. Nets went past Cs in the next game and Kyrie averaged over 26 points in 5 games.

Bill Burr advised his fellow Bostonians to shut up after they shouted “Kyrie Irving sucks”, but they were foolish enough to shout “Fu*k you Draymond” in the Finals

We all know that there was a replay of last season’s first-round matchup, with the Celtics again taking on the Nets. Cs escaped the Game 1 loss narrowly winning the match with Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beater.

And one of the best comedians of all time, Bill Burr, who is also a die-hard Celtics fan, watched the match in a cigar bar and later suggested fans not to shout “Kyrie suck” in his hilarious rant on his podcast. Listen to it.

The brittle fans did go back and forth with Kyrie in the next game as well but the Celtics went on to win that series 4-0 and fans kept chirruping the same way all through the Playoffs as Cs cruised through to the Finals.

They didn’t stop when Boston, in TD Garden, took a 2-1 lead over the 6x finalists of the last eight years. They chanted “fu*k you Draymond” and came out with “Ayesha Curry can’t cook jerseys” after Game 3.

And the result? The Warriors won the next three games, all with double-digit margins, with Stephen Curry scoring 43, 16, and, 34 points and snatched the NBA Championship out of Boston’s hands.

Steph Curry embraces the hate from Boston Celtics fans 👀 “I’m the petty king, so I know all about everything. I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it.” pic.twitter.com/S0OdHbpkuj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 15, 2022

