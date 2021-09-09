“Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen had the Mike Tyson effect”: Opponents feared the iconic Bulls duo even before they stepped on the hardwood

According to former NBA player and Chicago native Kendall Gill, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen would instill fear in the opposition with their presence itself.

Arguably one of the most successful duos in NBA history, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were unstoppable during their prime in Chicago. The duo won 6 NBA championships together.

Such was the aura of the MJ and Pippen that players were beat even before they got to the United Center. The legendary duo prevented superstars such as Charles Barkley, John Stockton, and Karl Malone from winning an NBA championship.

The Chicago Bulls is the only team with the current set of rules and regulations to 3-peat twice. His Airness and Pippen never lost in an NBA Finals.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant has a 5-3 record against Michael Jordan”: The Black Mamba faced MJ eight times during his career that included the latter’s stint in Washington

Former Charlotte Hornets player Kendall Gill talks about Jordan and Pippen having the Mike Tyson effect. That stated players being beat even before they entered the arena.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were an invincible duo on the court

While speaking to historian Chicago sports historian Jack M Silverstein, Kendall Gill spoke about the iconic Bulls pair having a Mike Tyson effect on the NBA.

The Bulls were just tough, but you know what I tell people all the time? During that era, I wasn’t afraid to play against Scottie and Michael. I wanted to play against them, Gill said. I wasn’t one of those guys that suffered the Mike Tyson effect, meaning that I was beat before I even got into the ring or into the arena. You got a lot of NBA players that were beat before they even got to the United Center or Chicago Stadium because they were playing against Michael and Scottie.

In the 691 games that MJ and Pippen played together, the Bulls were an incredible 514-177, having a winning percentage of almost 75%. The two Hall of Famers had immense respect for each other and always had the bigger goal in mind rather than individual stats.

Every MJ needs a Scottie Pippen 🐐🏀🐐 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/ia4qszDZhO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 20, 2020

Also read: “Bobby Knight really cut off Charles Barkley from joining the 1984 Olympic Team USA”: When John Stockton wanted to team up with Karl Malone and the Philly legend to take on a Michael Jordan-led team after not getting selected

His Airness believed he couldn’t have been the GOAT if it wasn’t for Scottie Pippen.