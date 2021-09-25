“Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry are talking about how they both own LeBron James”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as the GOAT and the Warriors MVP sit together at the Ryder Cup

Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry were two among the 40,000 fans present at the Ryder Cup, on Friday morning at the Whistling Straits Golf Course.

Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry are two of the greatest players the NBA has witnessed. While Mike has transformed the sport with the unique approach he has for the game. Steph has single-handedly revolutionised how the three-point line is used in modern basketball.

Both these superstars have had stellar careers. And definitely have two of the most decorated resumes in the league. Between these two guards, they have 21 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 12 Scoring titles, 7 MVPs and 9 titles.

While both these legends hold several insane records between them, they even have a passion that is common between them – golf. We need not mention how important is golf to Curry and MJ. Both, in their pastime, spend numerous hours on the golf course.

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan talking at the Ryder Cup

Usually, Steph and Jordan are playing golf, however, on Friday morning the two golf enthusiasts were among the 40,000 fans in attendance for the ongoing Ryder Cup.

As soon as this photo of the two legends went viral, NBA Twitter blew up.

On the basketball court or not, it is always great to see two of the most influential basketball players spend some time together.