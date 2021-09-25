“Hey Jordan Clarkson, have you been to any Jazz games?”: Joe Ingles and NBA Twitter react as a Salt Lake City reporter asks the reigning 6th Man of the Year about Jazz games without recognizing him

KUTV reporter Hayley Crombleholme asks Jordan Clarkson about the Utah Jazz, without realizing who he was, gets roasted for the same

There are often moments when you see someone you may think you recognize, but it just doesn’t strike who they are. Something similar might have happened to KUTV reporter Hayley Crombleholme yesterday. She was out interviewing people about the Utah Jazz and the home games when she had a unique opportunity. She got a chance to interview the NBA’s reigning 6th Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson. The only problem, she did not recognize him.

Welp, pretty sure @rlikness and I just interviewed @JordanClarksons off the street without realizing it was Jordan Clarkson 🤦‍♀️ I have some follow-up questions… — Hayley Crombleholme (@HayleyHolme) September 24, 2021

It was an honest mistake, and she was highly embarrassed for the same. It doesn’t help that she even asked Clarkson to spell out his name, and still didn’t recognize him.

Had him spell his name and everything 🤦‍♀️. I’m only mildly (okay highly) embarrassed pic.twitter.com/mWFO6eXOjp — Hayley Crombleholme (@HayleyHolme) September 24, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to the Salt Lake City reporter not recognizing Jordan Clarkson

Imagine living in a city with a successful basketball franchise, being a reporter there, and not recognizing a star player, while talking about the same team. While Hayley was pretty embarrassed about the same, Jordan Clarkson took it in a light manner. He laughed the matter off.

haha Lets GO JAZZ! Cant wait to get started!!! 😉 https://t.co/jExEpQGDUF — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) September 24, 2021

Jordan’s own teammate, Joe Ingles couldn’t stop laughing about the matter.

While Clarkson laughed the matter off, others weren’t as easy to let the reporter off the hook.

The beginning of the interview is priceless. “Can you spell your name for me?” 🤣😂https://t.co/irCb0LAXCk — Justin Pearson (@Jeffersoniandoc) September 25, 2021

So she’s a reporter in Utah that doesn’t know who Jordan Clarkson is? Mf shoots 30 times a game, hard to miss — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) September 25, 2021

Cameraman looking at her pic.twitter.com/xP3sI5CBHl — Sept 24🎉👑🇧🇼 (@Edward_G8) September 25, 2021

“Yeah a lot….like all of em” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cole Wright (@ColeWright) September 24, 2021

While Jordan Clarkson laughed off the matter right now, he won’t forget it anytime soon. Maybe he’ll use this as additional motivation to get even better, so more people recognize him on the streets. We’ll have to wait and see how Clarkson and Jazz fare this season.