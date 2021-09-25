“James Harden never mentioned my name; I have nothing against him”: Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to clear the air between him and the Nets superstar

Giannis says that James Harden never his name in the video where he said he wishes he was 7-feet tall and so has nothing against the Nets star.

One of the most prominent feuds between two superstars in the late 2010s would most definitely have to be the one between Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. The two have been at odds with one another off and on the court as it has been a war of words for the most part between the former MVPs.

The two most popular videos that get talked about when discussing the beef that they have with each other as the Giannis All-Star 2020 one and James Harden implying the Bucks superstar has no skill. The former of those clips made rounds all over social media after the ‘Greek Freak’ said he wanted to take somebody who would pass the ball.

The James Harden video saw him disregard players who are 7 feet tall and rely on simply running and dunking the ball.

Giannis tries to make peace with James Harden.

Due to the timing of Harden’s video about 7-footers having no skill, the media pushed the narrative that he was talking about Giannis. For years now, that clip of ‘The Beard’ has been used to spark a beef between him and the reigning Finals MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on COSMOTE TV about the Harden “no skill” comment: “First of all, Harden never mentioned my name. I have seen this video, about one year later. I think what he meant was that if he was also a 7footer, jumped and dunk, it would have been easier for him”. — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) September 24, 2021

Giannis however, has recently come out to deny that he felt any type of way about those comments as, upon watching it recently, he believes James Harden wasn’t even talking about him. This is because Harden never mentioned Antetokounmpo by name.

Giannis is right when it comes to this as Harden simply implied that a player like him is someone who requires no skill in their game. It is a bit strange for the Bucks star to have this sort of mentality as it was quite clear him and James had a bit of a tumultuous relationship at best.