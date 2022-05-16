Basketball

“Michael Jordan averaged 28-6-6 in his ROTY season!”: How the Bulls legend achieved greatness in his first season, emulating the great Oscar Robertson

"Michael Jordan averaged 28-6-6 in his ROTY season!": How the Bulls legend achieved greatness in his first season, emulating the great Oscar Robertson
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Probably a German" - American comedian wild guesses biggest a***hole to Lewis Hamilton in F1
Next Article
UFC Top 5 PPV: Here are the list of top 5 UFC events that had the Biggest Paydays in UFC History till 2022
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan and Mark Cuban turned $44 million into WHOPPING $8 billion!”: How the Bulls legend and Mavs owner joined forces and earned themselves a huge payday
“Michael Jordan and Mark Cuban turned $44 million into WHOPPING $8 billion!”: How the Bulls legend and Mavs owner joined forces and earned themselves a huge payday

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban both invested in a…