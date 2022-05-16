“Michael Jordan averaged 28-6-6 in his ROTY season!”: How the Bulls legend achieved greatness in his first season, emulating the great Oscar Robertson

Michael Jordan had what can perhaps be defined as the greatest career in the NBA. It all started with him scooping up the ROTY.

Michael Jordan and his numbers are not talked about enough. On May 16th, 1985, he picked up the Rookie of the Year award. What did he do that season?

In typical MJ fashion, he put up a stat line that had not been put up by a rookie since Oscar Robertson in 1960-61!

Jordan’s averages of 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists ensured that he was head and shoulders ahead of the competition. Jordan also became the only rookie to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

The only other rookie to receive votes for the award? The legendary Hakeem Olajuwon.

Michael Jordan started his career off with a bang!

Jordan’s numbers have never been replicated. In fact, since MJ only three players have averaged 20-5-5 in their rookie years. LeBron James is one of them.

Jordan won the ROTY with such pizzazz that the NBA world knew what was coming. Unfortunately for Michael, his efforts were not enough to propel the Bulls to the playoffs.

The next season MJ had an injury that kept him out of the season for 64 games. The Bulls made it to the playoffs that year.

Michael Jordan’s career is simply the greatest, there are no two ways about it. Every single season he put up incredible numbers.

Will we ever see players in the same mold as Jordan? LeBron James is a close contestant and now, Luka Doncic might just have a similar trajectory.

How well will their careers turn out? We have to wait and see.

