“Michael Jordan averaged a 30-point triple-double in his role as a point guard”: His Airness would flourish in his new role with the Bulls, having one of the greatest streaks of his career

Michael Jordan averaged a 30-point triple-double when he donned the hat of a point guard during the 1988-89 season.

Arguably one of the biggest sports personalities in the world, Michael Jordan had a decorated NBA career. The Bulls superstar won 6 NBA championships and was a 10x scoring champion.

MJ is still regarded widely as the best offensive player ever to grace the NBA hardwood. However, one of the biggest criticism that the 14x All-Star faced during his career was the inability to be a team player. Jordan was widely regarded as a solo act.

Former Bulls head coach Doug Collins always kept MJ as the focal point of the team. Soon Jordan would express his frustration for having no help on the offensive end. Sam Vincent, the Bulls point guard, struggled to run the team’s offense at the time.

Thus Collins decided to shift MJ to the role of a point guard. The superstar seemed to embrace his new role with the team.

“For the most part, I’m starting to like it. I never dreamed I’d play that position – me, a lifelong (shooting) guard. But it helps. I can call my own plays and get everyone else involved in the offense.”

Michael Jordan averaged a 30-point triple-double over the 11 games stretch he played as a point guard

Jordan flourished in his new role as the point guard of the Bulls. The team that was struggling during the time suddenly found itself back to winning ways. The Bulls won the first 8 out of the 9 games, MJ played as the point guard.

The Bulls would score over 100 PPG during the time. On 25th March 1989 began one of the greatest 11-game stretches of Jordan’s career when he would score 7 consecutive triple-doubles.

Unfortunately, the winning streak came to an end when the Bulls met their arch rivals Detroit Pistons. Michael Jordan and co would play the bad boy Pistons for 2 games straight. Though Jordan notched a 31-point and 40-point triple-doubles, respectively, the Bulls would lose to the Pistons.

The Bulls had a 5-6 record during Jordan stretch as a point guard. Despite the team losing the final four consecutive games, his Airness averaged 33.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 11.4 assists per game.

The arrival of Phil Jackson in 1989 helped the Bulls develop as an overall team and not having MJ as the only focal point of the team. Phil’s onset saw the making of Scottie Pippen as an All-Star, who would play the perfect Robin to Jordan’s Batman.