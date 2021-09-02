“Michael Jordan holds the ball out and goes ‘watch this’”: Steve Kerr recalls how Bulls legend called his own number and threw it down on Dan Majerle

Michael Jordan was one of the scariest players to go against in his prime, something Steve Kerr got to see up close as both his teammate and rival.

Jordan’s dominance of the 1990s is well documented. He won six NBA titles in two three-peats, was the Finals MVP all six times, the NBA MVP five times, and a whole list of other accolades and achievements.

Jordan was also incredibly influential with his playstyle. Jordan’s signature moves include an array of different combos, fakes, and shot styles including his signature fadeaway which Kobe Bryant later mastered too.

He would also often palm the ball with one hand as a way to fake out defenders and intimidate them.

Michael Jordan Once Preempted A Poster Dunk On Dan Majerle To Steve Kerr

Jordan’s intimidation methods were well known throughout the league, but it was still something that was hard to prepare for as seeing his art in person was completely different than hearing about it.

Jordan used to have quite a thing to pick with then Suns forward Dan Majerle:

That beef led to an iconic moment when Jordan looked over at Steve Kerr once in a game and told him that he was going to do something spectacular.

Kerr starts recounting the story about 2:18 in the video. Jordan’s legacy wasn’t just built on him winning a lot of games and playing well while doing it, it also had a lot to do with the way he would get into his opponents minds.

Majerle was on the bad side of Jordan one too many times it looks like.

