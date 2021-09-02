Basketball

“Michael Jordan holds the ball out and goes ‘watch this’”: Steve Kerr recalls how Bulls legend called his own number and threw it down on Dan Majerle

“Michael Jordan holds the ball out and goes ‘watch this’”: Steve Kerr recalls how Bulls legend called his own number and threw it down on Dan Majerle
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
The Rock responds to viral picture of his doppelganger
Next Article
'Vote For Me Because I'm Awesome': Steve Nash trolls himself by posting Kobe Bryant posterizing him in hilarious All-Star bid for 2009
Latest NBA News
"LeBron James only pulls up from the logo for self-promotion!": Skip Bayless reveals the Lakers' superstar's abysmal efficiency on a shot he 'invented'
“LeBron James only pulls up from the logo for self-promotion!”: Skip Bayless reveals the Lakers’ superstar’s abysmal efficiency on a shot he ‘invented’

Skip Bayless gives Lakers star LeBron James an incredibly odd back-handed compliment on Twitter  …