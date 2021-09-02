Basketball

“Don’t let me get to 6’6 or I’ll be Michael Jordan”: Anthony Edwards adds to his impressive resume of stellar interviews as he sends a warning to the league

“Don’t let me get to 6’6 or I’ll be Michael Jordan”: Anthony Edwards adds to his impressive resume of stellar interviews as he sends a warning to the league
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
“Sixers gave a half a**ed commitment to Ben Simmons!”: Kendrick Perkins goes off on the 76ers organization for pushing the DPOY candidate out the door
Next Article
WI-W vs SA-W Fantasy Prediction : West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Best Fantasy Team for 2nd T20I Game
Latest NBA News
"LeBron James only pulls up from the logo for self-promotion!": Skip Bayless reveals the Lakers' superstar's abysmal efficiency on a shot he 'invented'
“LeBron James only pulls up from the logo for self-promotion!”: Skip Bayless reveals the Lakers’ superstar’s abysmal efficiency on a shot he ‘invented’

Skip Bayless gives Lakers star LeBron James an incredibly odd back-handed compliment on Twitter  …