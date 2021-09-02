“Don’t let me get to 6’6 or I’ll be Michael Jordan”: Anthony Edwards adds to his impressive resume of stellar interviews as he sends a warning to the league

Anthony Edwards hilariously warns against allowing him to reach 6’6 because if he does so, it would mean he’d become Michael Jordan.

Anthony Edwards was beyond impressive in his rookie season, both on and off the court. While on NBA hardwood, the Wolves star was relentless in his drive to put somebody on a poster, reminiscent of Ja Morant in his first year in the league. He even added the ‘Dunk of the Year’ to his resume as he annihilated Raptors big man, Yuta Watanabe, on a dunk.

Other than being savvy while inside of the paint, he showed flashes of being a decent shooter from beyond the arc, both on spot ups and in isolations. It’s safe to say that Anthony Edwards, with a little bit of fine-tuning, can be one of the greatest scorers of the 2020s.

Also read: “Damian Lillard likes image that places Ben Simmons in Portland”: Blazers superstar sends NBA fans into a frenzy amidst Sixers DPOY trade rumors

Speaking of ‘one of the greatest scorers’, Edwards recently continued his mission of being the most interesting interviewee in the NBA; this time comparing himself to Michael Jordan.

Anthony Edwards sends a hilarious warning to the NBA regarding Michael Jordan.

Anthony Edwards stood at 6’4 during his rookie season and weighs around 220 pounds. The latter half of that is similar to how much Michael Jordan weighed after having trained with Tim Grover for years on end, give or take 5 pounds. The height however, is 2inches shorter than what Jordan stood at as he was 6’6.

While talking to Chris Hine of ‘The Star Tribune’, Edwards said, “Don’t let me get to 6’6 or else I’ll be Michael Jordan.” The reason for him saying this is because Wolves HC, Chris Finch, confirmed that Edwards has grown 2 inches taller.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Anthony Edwards has grown about 2 inches since the Wolves drafted him; “He told me don’t let me get to 6-6 or I’ll be Michael Jordan.” (via @StribSports, @ChristopherHine) pic.twitter.com/7wtgBxEjZ1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 1, 2021

Also read: “Sixers gave a half a**ed commitment to Ben Simmons!”: Kendrick Perkins goes off on the 76ers organization for pushing the DPOY candidate out the door

This statement from Anthony Edwards comes after several previous interviews where he gave nothing less than stellar answers to any question that was asked to him.

Quotes like, “A-one since day 1” and “I can swim like Michael Phelps” are ones that NBA fans have come to know and love ever since he mentioned them. It’s safe to say that the Timberwolves have found someone who’s as confident as one can be when approaching the game of basketball.