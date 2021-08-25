“Michael Jordan called Allen Iverson a little b**ch and Al Harrington a h*e”: Iverson and Harrington recall their first encounter with his Airness on the Club Shay Shay Podcast

During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, former NBA players Allen Iverson and Al Harrington spoke about their first encounter with Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan is probably a once-in-a-lifetime athlete. The Bulls legend owned the game of basketball during the 90s era. Such was his aura that even his opponents considered him divine.

The 6x NBA champion had such an unmatchable competitive drive that he would make no qualms about making sure his opponents knew he was better than him. Though playing ball was his ultimate forte, the superstar excelled in trash-talking as well.

The 10x scoring champion didn’t bother if you were a veteran or a rookie entering the league. Legends such as Magic Johnson and Larry Bird have also had their share of talking smack with MJ.

Thus rookies would definitely not be spared by the intimidating nature of Jordan. Recently, appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, former NBA players Allen Iverson and Al Harrington narrated stories about how Jordan would try to spook them during their initial years in the league.

The trio on the podcast would crack up talking about their individual first encounters with the basketball legend. Iverson and Harrington spoke about how MJ would bully them on the court.

Michael Jordan exchanged some unpleasant pleasantries with Allen Iverson and Al Harrington

During his Club Shay Shay podcast, Sharpe asked AI and Harrington about meeting Jordan for the first time. Harrington was first to share his experience, stating despite having a good game, MJ would keep calling him and his team a h*e.

“So finally I got to the point where, it’s Michael Jordan, but I’m like damn, why you gotta keep calling me a h*e. He’s like ‘you is a h*e’. So I had to wear it.” said the former Pacers forward.

Iverson, who also appeared as a guest on the show stated Jordan called him a little b**ch.

Michael Jordan called @alleniverson a ‘lil b*tch’ & @cheddahcheese7 a ‘h*e’ when Jordan played them 😂 pic.twitter.com/ucB6dDgCdN — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) August 23, 2021

However, the 6x NBA champion remained a favorite for the two. Harrington even spoke about how Jordan gave him a signed pair of sneakers that said keep playing hard.

Former MVP and 11x All-Star Allen Iverson has always wanted to be like MJ, which he even mentioned during his Hall of Fame speech. The Answer has always been starstruck of Jordan right from the very beginning of his career.

Allen Iverson talks about Michael Jordan during Hall of Fame Speech pic.twitter.com/YwV7QDg1Vz — Sports of Life (@SportsOfLife_) June 17, 2021

Iverson and Harrington were no not immune to MJ’s trash-talking despite the superstar being in the latter stage of his career. However, one cannot deny the fact that the Bulls legend inspired millions of people with his game. Thus the trash talk is a part of his legacy.