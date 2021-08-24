“I suspect Peyton Manning Doesn’t Even Drink Whiskey”: Former Broncos QB’s ‘Sweetens Cove Bourbon’ Beats Michael Jordan and LeBron James on Esquire’s Celebrity Liquor Rankings

After being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this month, Peyton Manning received another honor. This time, it wasn’t even related to football.

Peyton Manning played out one of the best NFL careers of all time. In his 18 years in the league, with the Colts and Broncos, the Sheriff earned 2 Super Bowls, 5 League MVP titles, and 14 Pro-Bowl selections.

Earlier this month, he added a golden jacket to his list of achievements and last week, he picked up yet another one. Esquire, and American magazine, released their Celebrity Liquor brand rankings.

Sweetens Cove Bourbon, a company owned by Peyton, Andy Roddick, Jim Nantz, and Eli & Cooper Manning, finished on top of the list.

Some notable athlete-owned brands that they ranked ahead of included Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila (7th) and LeBron James’s Lobos Tequila (12th).

Esquire Had High Praise for Peyton Manning and Sweetens Cove Bourbon

Sweetens Cove, named after a golf course that Manning owns in Tennessee, seemed to impress Esquire writer Aaron Goldfarb. Speaking on the bourbon, he wrote:

“As we go through this onslaught of celebrity spirits, you will see a lot of lowest common denominator offerings. Factory-sourced products bottled at meager proofs, often with added sweeteners and flavorings to make the spirits even more palatable to neophytes.”

“Not from Sweetens Cove, whose most recent limited offering includes three cask-strength Tennessee bourbons, carefully blended by Marianne Eaves, a bourbon industry A-lister in her own right. ”

“The product is admittedly overpriced (around $200 a bottle) and I kinda suspect QB1 doesn’t really even drink whiskey (wasn’t he a Bud man?), but you have to admire his willingness to talk to guys like me and act like he does.

Goldfarb also gave all the liquors some unique rankings. This is how the Sheriff’s bourbon fared:

Taste: 9 (out of 10)

Star power: 9 (out of 10)

Shamelessness: 2 (out of ∞)

