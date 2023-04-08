“Michael Jordan Calls You a B**ch”: Knicks Superfan Spike Lee Once Revealed MJ’s Reaction to Iconic Air Jordan Commercial

Michael Jordan is perhaps the most recognized athlete in the world. The six-time NBA Champion made a name for himself with his skill, dominance, competitiveness, and of course his iconic sneakers. The Jordan brand is one that redefined the world of sneakers.

Ever since they were first introduced in 1985, Air Jordan has been a hit. But, apart from the style, look, and of course the Hall of Famer association, the Jordan brand had one more thing going for it. It’s brilliant advertising and marketing strategies.

Air Jordan commercials were always entertaining to watch. And, by far the most iconic ad was the one featuring Mars Blackmon, AKA Spike Lee. However, at the time Spike was still on the rise to fame, so when he asked MJ why he was asked to direct the ads, Jordan’s answer was simple. Spike just happened to be wearing his shoes.

In 1986, Spike Lee made his directorial debut with the movie She’s Gotta Have It. A movie wherein he played the role of Mars Blackmon, a Brooklyn native who happened to love the Knicks, sports, and Air Jordans. A role that caught the eye of many.

This included Nike executives who called upon Spike to shoot a number of commercials for them. Air Jordan commercials to be more specific. And, they were iconic, so much so that they are credited for revolutionizing the world of sneakers.

That being said, Spike never understood why he got to direct those commercials. After all, he was just an up-and-coming director. So, when he finally asked Michael Jordan why he was picked, His Airness had a great response. He said, “B**ch you were wearing my shoes!”

“Here’s the thing though, Michael had never heard of me. He didn’t know who I was! So for years, I never asked or I was scared to ask Michael why he chose me. So at All-Star weekend in Toronto, where it was like 50 below, I finally asked Mike, “Why’d you choose me to direct those commercials?”. He said, “Spike! B**ch you wear my shoes!”. I’m telling you, it’s an honor when Michael Jordan calls you a b**ch!”

Spike’s willingness to be called a b**ch by MJ is odd but understandable. Given how it was the commercials that skyrocketed him to further success.

Nike released the Jordan Mars 270 in honor of the iconic character, Mars Blackmon

The importance of Spike Lee and Mars Blackmon to the future success of Michael Jordan and Nike is undeniable. So, in honor of the same, the company released the Jordan Mars 270 in 2019. A shoe that was designed by Spike’s own son, Jackson Lewis Lee.

“It’s gotta be da shoes!” ⁠-Mars Blackmon⁠

Spike Lee’s son continues the family legacy with @jumpman23 by designing the Jordan Mars 270. The latest “Crimson Tint” colorway is now online & in stores: https://t.co/d0fj2vWL61#jordanmars270 #marsblackmon #footdistrict pic.twitter.com/OUYyrQFCnI — FOOTDISTRICT (@FOOTDISTRICT) August 8, 2019

The significance of the commercial and the character is undeniable. A shoe honoring the same is the least thing Nike could have done for the years of success they reaped from it.