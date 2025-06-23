“Why Is He Dressed Like a Cop Trying To Fit Into a High School?”: Fangirls Question Joe Burrow’s Fashion Choice on Date Night With GF Olivia Ponton

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that quarterback Joe Burrow is an NFL heartthrob. Fangirls never miss a moment to comment on his looks as well as his fashion choices. But recently, on a date with his girlfriend Olivia Ponton, Joe Ice perturbed some women with his strangely basic outfit.

Burrow was in a long-term relationship until last year. Then, in 2024, after being together for 7 years, he and Olivia Holzmacher broke up, making the attractive quarterback available for the first time in a while.

It wasn’t long before Ponton became Burrow’s next rumored girlfriend. All of this started in late 2024 when it was revealed that the model was the one who reported a burglary of the quarterback’s home. A scary situation, but nonetheless, it provided insight into the two’s newfound relationship.

Furthermore, the couple have continued to see each other since. Recently, the two were spotted in New York City hitting some late-night spots. But the only thing the fans of Burrow and Ponton could notice in the photos was the weird outfit choice by the quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

Burrow decided to rock a blue sweatshirt that had the arms cut into short sleeves to go along with some ripped pants that had designs of hearts. Then he wore a backwards cap and Air Jordan shoes. It wasn’t a great fit altogether.

In the comments under the post, fangirls of Burrow didn’t give him a pass for the clothing.

“Why is he dressed like a cop trying to fit into a high school?” one joked.

“Can someone dress him properly like just dress like a normal guy, it’s gonna be ok Joe,” another pleaded.

“Diabolically bad outfit,” someone else piled on.

“He is hot but that outfit is a big no,” a fangirl admitted.

Look, if Burrow can’t pull off an outfit, then probably very few can. As the final fangirl mentioned, she still thinks he looks attractive, but the clothing choice is undeniably bad. We all have our off nights with outfits from time to time. Maybe something that Burrow thought would look good in theory just didn’t come together.

At the same time, it looks as if the quarterback threw on the most random fit he could find. Like he was in a rush to leave the house or something. We know men get teased for not trying with their outfit choices, but Burrow’s was an entirely new level.

If he was trying with the fit, then we’re sorry for the insensitivity. But even Joe has to admit that this wasn’t his best work. It’s fine – not like it really matters. There’s always tomorrow, and Burrow surely has a closet full of million-dollar clothes that he could bust out at any time to redeem himself.