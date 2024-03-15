“Michael Jordan Can’t Tell Me No”: Anthony Anderson Reveals the Advantage of Having the Same Shoe Size as MJ

The basketball shoes became a key area of talking point during the latest appearance of Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the conversation, the comedian revealed the advantage of having the same shoe size as Michael Jordan. He shed light on the intricate details while putting into focus his friendship with the 6x champion.

Advertisement

Initially, the 53-year-old candidly mentioned his love for shoes, admitting to owning four to five hundred pairs. He further revealed dedicating an entire room and closet to his collection before highlighting the variety. “I have some exclusive Air Jordans but they are just great shoes that have been given to me that I don’t wanna wear. I don’t wanna scuff them up,” he stated.

Extending on that point, Anderson shed light on how his close bond with Jordan enriched his collections, saying,

Advertisement

“MJ gives them [exclusive Air Jordans] to me…We are friends and coincidentally, we wear the same size of shoe of 13…He [Michael Jordan] can’t tell me no cause I know he is lying. I said, ‘Man, we wear the same size shoe. You got them. Just me one pair of yours'”.

This certainly serves as a rare occasion while highlighting the friendly nature of the Black Jesus. Hence, the bond captivated the viewers as the celebrities showcased the utmost camaraderie. However, at the same time, the friendship came at a price for Anderson as he had to face consequences in the past.

The ruthless nature of Michael Jordan remained intact even toward his friends

Earlier this year, Anderson highlighted the merciless nature of Jordan upon his close ones embracing products of Nike’s Air Jordan line. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, he stated, “I was wearing an Under Armour t-shirt in his presence and he went and got a switchblade from somebody and cut a hole in my shirt where the Under Armour was”.

During the show, Cedric the Entertainer voiced facing a similar instance upon wearing Adidas shoes in front of MJ. While performing at one of Jordan’s birthday parties, the NBA icon caught the stage performer by surprise due to this reason. Since then, he admitted to only wearing Air Jordans out of his fear of the New York-born.

Thus, a friendship with Jordan carries major downsides within its incomprehensible upsides. The 5x MVP continues to keep his close ones on their toes even decades since his retirement. Yet, his friends seem to enjoy those exchanges, adding depth to the bond between them.