Giannis Antetokounmpo Puts An End To “Leaving The Bucks” Rumors

Jan 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum

Like every year, the offseason was full of rumors linking Giannis Antetokounmpo to a move away from Milwaukee. But in 2025, these were stronger, owing to a third consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs for the Bucks. Giannis, however, is sick of these reports and has come out to settle things once and for all.

It didn’t take long for the initial chatter to die out. It became clear that Giannis was committed to the Bucks, at least for another season. But things took a different turn when Shams Charania, the NBA’s go-to insider, dropped a bombshell on X.

Charania reported that the Knicks were a potential destination for the Greek Freak over the summer and that although he would start the year in Milwaukee, there was a strong chance of him moving to the Big Apple by the trade deadline. This has irked Giannis further.

The former league MVP appeared on The 2Night Show in Greece and put an end to all these nasty rumors. “I’ve said this many times: I want to be in a situation where I can win,” stated Antetokounmpo.

“I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to wherever we can go.”

Giannis on “The 2night Show”: “I’m loyal. Milwaukee gave me everything, they changed my life and my family’s life. I want to live in the moment, I want to win another championship with the Bucks”. pic.twitter.com/Go7kaE333a — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) October 13, 2025

That sounds like someone who’s pretty confident in his tenure with the Bucks, as he should be. Two of their last three playoff eliminations came at the hands of some voodoo-like heroics from Jimmy Butler and Tyrese Haliburton, who ultimately led the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals, respectively. So the Bucks didn’t exactly lose to just anyone.

Giannis later added that he’s not expecting an easy path back to the postseason. But his tone indicates that he’s ready for the challenge.

“It’s definitely going to be hard. We’re going to take it day by day, but I’m here. So all the extra stuff does not matter. … I’m locked into whatever I have in front of me. Now, if in six, seven months I change my mind, I think that’s human, too.”

One thing that cannot be questioned is the Bucks’ role in all this. They recently signed his brother, Alex Antetokounmpo, to a two-way deal, a move that Charania claimed was made just to keep Giannis happy.

For now, it looks like everyone in Milwaukee can relax a little. Giannis isn’t going anywhere, at least not anytime soon. He’s saying all the right things, and honestly, he sounds genuine about it.

The Bucks have reloaded, he’s focused, and the city still feels like home to him. Sure, rumors will pop up again (they always do when a superstar’s involved), but until something actually changes, Giannis is a Buck. And he’s got his eyes on another ring, not a new zip code.