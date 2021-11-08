“Michael Jordan carried Bulls after Phil Jackson was unfairly ejected in one minute”: How the ‘GOAT’ dropped 43 points on the Sixers without his head coach

Michael Jordan dropped a light 43 points on the Sixers even after Phil Jackson was ejected from the game en route to a Bulls win.

By the time 1993 rolled around, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls had established themselves to be the best team in the NBA. Many believe that the 1992-93 Bulls squad was actually better than the iconic 72-10 group as they were younger and more athletic at the time.

The Bulls winning it all in 1993 is an even greater testament to how incredible Michael Jordan was, considering the fact that he was giving a lot of thought to retiring from the game altogether following the Dream Team’s success the previous summer. Jordan didn’t waver however, as he continued to lead Chi-Town through the Playoffs with an iron fist.

While the Chicago Bulls stayed consistent with their dominance over the Eastern Conference, the West was constantly switching things up with who could give the Bulls their next greatest challenge. 1991 saw the aging Lakers taking a final swing at a title. 1992 saw ‘Jordan’s equal’, Clyde Drexler, represent the West.

Now, it was Charles Barkley’s turn to take a shot at the title, this time on the Phoenix Suns, not the Philadelphia 76ers.

Michael Jordan drops 43 against Sixers as Phil Jackson gets ejected.

The Philadelphia 76ers in the early 90s were a shell of their former self, with Charles Barkley not on the team any longer. The bout between the Chicago Bulls and the Sixers on March 25th, 1993, saw the former’s head coach, Phil Jackson, pick up two swift techs, leading to his ejection from the game.

Michael Jordan however, wasn’t fazed by this in the slightly as he gave the Sixers a short preview on what the league could look forward to in the NBA Playoffs that would kick off in about a month’s time. He had a vintage Jordan performance, perfecting his fadeaway, leaking out in transition for dunks, and everything in between.

The eventual 1993 Finals MVP would drop 43 points, reminding everybody in the NBA that he was very much in his prime, looking to win three straight titles.