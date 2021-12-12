“Michael Jordan challenged Bill Clinton to crack 100”: Bulls legend and USA’s 42nd President chop it up and trash-talk each other over golfing weekend

NBA-legend Michael Jordan plays with Bill Clinton for 18 holes.

Michael Jordan is a name that needs no introduction. He is popularly considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan never held back in letting his opponents know who is boss. The most impressive aspect of his trash-talking was his ability to back it up with his play.

The legend of Michael Jordan is eternal. It is common for NBA players to be vocal to disrupt the rhythm of their opponents, and MJ was a master of it. The ‘winning at all cost’ mentality of Jordan was not limited to the basketball court. Moreover, it was not just limited to basketball players either.

Jordan played golf with a lot of famous people. He once allegedly played a game for 36 holes in a day before suiting up for the Chicago Bulls that same night. In one such instance, Jordan decided to tee up against former US president Bill Clinton.

As expected, Michael Jordan did not hold back even for the leader of the free world Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton was a big fan of playing golf. He played golf with the likes of Adam Scott, Greg Norman, Michael Jordan, etc. Clinton was used to certain presidential exceptions such as teeing off from a closer distance to the hole than his opponents. However, Jordan was having none of it. Jordan was right behind Clinton, making remarks on every shot.

A report from The Wall Street Journal reflects how Jordan was all over the acting president of the United States. Jordan coaxed him from the white tees to the championship tees by saying, ‘You’re going to play from the little girls’ tee?’ Jordan’s challenge was for Clinton to break 100; he did.”

Clinton remain unfazed and took this as motivation to break past 100. Even though Jordan was chirping like a bird, Clinton kept his head on the ball and defeated Jordan with his golfing skills.

However, knowing Jordan’s affinity towards gambling, the mystery remains if he placed a bet on the said game. In addition, the real winners of this incident are the caddies who got to witness this legendary duel live.