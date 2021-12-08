“Michael Jordan was a killer wanting to take your heart”: NBA legend Dominque Wilkins details the harrowing experience of playing against the Bulls legend

Dominique Wilkins talks about playing against Michael Jordan and details the killer mentality the Bulls legend approached every game with.

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players to set foot on the NBA hardwood. MJ really redefined how the sport was played and perceived. And for almost 15 years, the Chicago Bulls legend gave his 100% dedication on both sides of the floor. The result? The 6-foot-6 combo-guard retired with one of the most decorated resumes witnessed in league history.

Over the span of his illustrious career, Air Jordan got selected to 14 All-Star Games, 11 All-NBA teams, 9 All-Defensive teams, won 10 scoring titles, the ROTY, DPOY, 5 MVPs, 6 titles, 6 Final MVPs, and is even enshrined in the prestigious Hall-Of-Fame.

Also Read: Shareef O’Neal details the horrific experiences of playing one-on-one with the Lakers legend

To date, fans from all around the world are left speechless looking at his unreal highlight reel. Widely considered as the basketball god by many, the Bulls legend is rightly the top contender during the GOAT debate.

“I played a lot of great players, but Michael Jordan was the one to bring the most out of me”: Dominique Wilkins

Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are two of the most polarising players in NBA history. During their playing days, the two legends had quite the battle whenever they took on the court. During their time in the league, both the entertaining stars faced off 45 times.

In those 45 instances, Michael not only has a 27-18 winning record, he even outscored (31.6-29.8), outrebounded (7.1-6.8), out-assisted (6.2-2.8), and out-stole (2.6-1.4) the former Hawks legend.

Recently, Wilkins spoke about his relationship with His Airness on the court as well as off the court. He further explained the killer mentality MJ approached every game with.

“Mike and I are good friends. We always respected each other. We lived to compete against each other. I played against a lot of great players, but one guy bought the most out of me, and that was playing against Michael. He’s going to bring it to you, and if you’re not ready to give it back, you already lost.

“It was entertainment at the highest level. You’re playing against a killer who wants to win at any cost. Mike was a killer. He wanted to take your heart, but I had the same mentality. I wanted to take the heart of whoever was guarding me.”

Also Read: NBA Twitter left startled as multiple sources reveal the Pels star now weighs 330 pounds