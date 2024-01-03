Jeffrey Epstein’s List Is Coming Out and You Could Find Big F1 Names Including Lawrence Stroll, Bernie Ecclestone Among Many More

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein may have passed away a few years ago in 2019 but he continues to make headlines due to his infamous black book. His book contains details of more than 150 famous personalities who indulged in business with him. The biggest name is arguably former US President Bill Clinton, whose name has allegedly been mentioned several times. Other than Clinton, the list also allegedly includes some of the big names from F1 such as Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll and former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone, among several others.

Since the sport is infamous for its treacherous politics, the likes of Stroll, Ecclestone, and several others are often reported to be a part of a group that many call the F1 Piranha Club. Epstein’s black book also contains the names of several others from F1’s Piranha Club.

They include former Renault boss Flavio Briatore, 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve, and former Ferrari star Eddie Irvine. Lawrence Stroll is listed in Epstein’s black book on page 79. As per the information available, the Canadian billionaire allegedly recorded 17 numbers and two addresses under his name.

Meanwhile, Ecclestone’s name is allegedly listed on page 16. He allegedly recorded two phones and two addresses under his name. Briatore’s name is allegedly listed on page seven. He allegedly recorded eight phone numbers and two addresses under his name.

Villeneuve’s name is listed on page 55, while Irvine’s name is listed on page 28. As for Irvine, he once himself admitted that he attended one of Epstein’s parties.

Eddie Irvine revealed he once saw Bill Clinton at Jeffrey Epstein’s party

In an interview that Eddie Irvine gave three years ago to the Belfast Telegraph in the UK, he revealed that he once attended one of Jeffrey Epstein’s parties that also had Bill Clinton in attendance. As quoted by nypost.com, the 58-year-old said, “I remember him (Clinton) being around“.

The former Ferrari driver believes it was never a surprise to see the biggest names attend Epstein’s parties. However, Irvine made it clear that he himself was never aware that Epstein sexually abused young girls.

“I had no idea about that, the providing of underage girls. I remember seeing her (Virginia) around a few times, but I would have said she was 20 by that stage, I never saw young girls,” explained Irvine.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre is the woman who accused Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, of turning her into a “sex slave“. When it comes to Clinton, Giuffre never accused him of any wrongdoing. However, she too did reveal that the former American President was present for Epstein’s party. Clinton, however, has denied these claims.