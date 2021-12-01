“Michael Jordan changed the game on the court as well as off the court”: Kings legend Mitch Richmond snubs Kobe Bryant and LeBron James to term the Bulls legend as the GOAT

On a recent podcast appearance, NBA Hall-Of-Famer Mitch Richmond explained why he chose Michael Jordan as his pick for the GOAT debate.

Michael Jordan is easily one of the greatest players the league has ever witnessed. Apart from being one of the most impactful players, Mike was considered a basketball god. Till today, fans rave about his insane gameplay and achievements.

It was because of Michael that the Chicago Bulls franchise is one of the greatest dynasties in history. Of course, with the help from stars like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, MJ helped the Bulls be the most dominant team in the 1990s. Winning two successful three-peats, finishing a season with a flawless 72-10 record, there was virtually nothing that the Bulls hadn’t achieved because of their leader.

With 14 All-Star appearances, 10 Scoring titles, 11 All-NBA selections, 6 NBA championships, 6 Finals MVP, and 5 league MVPs under his belt, MJ has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history. And a huge majority of analysts, enthusiasts, and former legends have termed His Airness as their GOAT.

“Michael Jordan opened the door for a lot of other things as well”: Mitch Richmond

Recently, Former Sac-Town legend Mitch Richmond made an appearance on the “Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. & Hatch”. During the same, the Hall-Of-Famer reasoned why he choose Air Jordan as his pick for the GOAT debate.

Host Terrell Owens asked the former NBA Champ:

“There’s been a lot of debate about who’s the greatest of all time. Obviously, a lot of people, they just overlook what Kobe has done and, you know, obviously, LeBron is great in his own right. Do you consider MJ the GOAT?”

To which, the 14-year NBA veteran responded:

“Of course. I went up against him each and every night. I played with Kobe and Kobe was, I mean, he’s in that level, no question about it. But Mike was, Mike changed the game in so many other ways. Not only on the court but off the court. Then guys all of a sudden started doing endorsements, you know, getting cheques from not just playing basketball. He just opened the door for a lot of things.”

